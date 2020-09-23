Amazon’s next big hardware event is closing in and, if it’s anything like its previous event, Alexa-enabled devices could rain down on us by the bucket load. Let’s kick things off by looking at the expected new Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen.

First off, let’s clear up the name where there seems to be some confusion. We don’t yet know what Amazon will call it, but we are referring to the next Echo Dot as the 4th Gen. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock did follow the Echo Dot 3rd Gen but, given it was the same just with a clock, we don’t think that quite counts as a new generation. Nevertheless, we’ll wait for the final word from Amazon.

It doesn’t feel like that long since the Echo Dot went through its first big redesign, however, we are still hoping for some decent changes. Read on for key rumours and our thoughts on what to expect.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen release date – When will the new Echo Dot launch?

We’re expecting to see the new Echo Dot on 24 September during the Amazon hardware event. You should then be able to get your hands on the new device sometime in October.

Amazon announced its big hardware event for 2020 last week and gave little indication on what specific devices we would see, only pointing towards “some news” for Alexa devices.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen price – How much will the new Echo Dot cost?

We don’t yet know the price of the next Echo Dot, however, if the previous pricing is anything to go by, you’ll be able to pick it up for less than £50.

If we see a new Echo Dot with Clock, we’d expect a price of around £60. These prices could change if Amazon adds some snazzy new features or decides to price the new devices even more aggressively. However, a big appeal of the Echo Dot is its accessibility – with nary a week going by without it being included in some new sale or attractive bundle.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen features

As previously noted, Amazon has provided little information on what to expect from its Alexa hardware event. However, some new features seem like a no-brainer.

Our review of the Echo Dot with Clock said: “It’s a shame that the display can’t do a bit more – displaying the name of an incoming caller if you use Alexa Voice Calls, for example. The display might be small, but there’s no reason that it couldn’t show a scrolling message,” also pointing to the inability to show other notifications too.

We’re also hoping all Echo Dot upgrades will feature improved speaker. You can always shell out for a fully-fledged Echo 3rd Gen for a better guarantee of quality sound, but making the Echo Dot speaker better should always be up for consideration at Amazon.



Echo Dot also lost some of its portability in the last generation, so a return to this (maybe in the form of a new device?) would be a positive inclusion. Echo Dot could previously be powered by USB, however, it moved onto a more standard power adapter. Adding a rechargeable battery pack of some form would allow users to take the Echo Dot anywhere they fancy.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen design – What will the new Echo Dot look like?

Nothing has been touted regarding a new design for the Echo Dot 4th Gen just yet.

A wider choice of colours, particularly for the Clock model that is only available in Sandstone (White), wouldn’t be a big surprise either. The normal Echo Dot is currently available in Charcoal, Heather Grey, Sandstone (White) and Plum. Colours like blue, green and some kind of gold feel like notable exclusions.

Aside from colours, a further modernisation of the design would be welcome. The first big redesign moved away from being all plastic to a textured model. Amazon could go further in this direction, however, that might make it indistinguishable from the Google Nest Mini. Instead, giving the Echo Dot a new eye-catching shape seems like the easiest way to attract attention for this new iteration.

