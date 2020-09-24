Amazon’s next major hardware event is set to take place on September 24th, and its got us wondering: what products are we going to see? One device we have our fingers crossed for is the Echo Show 3rd Gen.

Amazon updated the Echo Show range last year in the Echo Show 8. While the naming conventions might seem confusing, the Echo Show 8 is essentially a smaller version of the 2018 Echo Show 2nd Gen.

The 10.1-inch Show is due an update, and Amazon is set to hold its next hardware launch event on September 24th.

Echo Show 3rd Gen release date: When will we see the new Echo Show?

We could see the Amazon Echo Show 3rd Gen arrive at Amazon’s big hardware event on September 24.

Both the 2nd Gen and the Echo Show 8 were unveiled last year in September, but it’s been a while since we last saw an update of the 10-inch model (two years). If Amazon were to update the range, we imagine this size would be the most obvious one.

Amazon Echo Show 3rd Gen price

An Echo Show isn’t cheap, with the original and 2nd gen version priced at £219. If another model is announced, we’re expecting the price will once again be around £219.

Echo Show 3rd Gen design — What will the new Echo Show look like?

We don’t know what a new Echo Show would look like, and as usual, Amazon is keeping things close to the chest.

The Echo Show underwent a makeover in 2018. The 2nd Gen version featured a soft-material rear section that’s in vogue with smart speakers right now, and comes in black and white colour options.

It would be great to see a wider variety of colours to fit in with users’ homes. Amazon recently introduced a plum colour to its 3rd Gen Echo Dot, so more colours could be on the table.

While camera can be turned off on the 2nd Gen speaker, the Echo Show 8 included a physical shutter for added privacy and we’d love to see this feature added to the bigger model.

Amazon Echo Show 3rd Gen features

One of the most obvious benefits the Echo Show has over other smart devices is its large display. The 2nd Gen model was great for this and you could watch Amazon Prime Video on there, too.

We would love to see more options, such as a dedicated YouTube app or Netflix compatibility. We lamented the lack of multi-room support without creating a family account to blast your tunes around the house. This is something Sonos can do with a single Spotify account and we’d like Amazon to step up its game here.

The 2nd Gen came with a 5-megapixel camera for Echo-to-Echo calls. Amazon has lowered the camera quality in its cheaper models and it’s been a couple years since the 10-inch model, so it’s possible we could see improvements here.

