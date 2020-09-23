Amazon’s Alexa hardware event is almost here and we’re expecting the e-commerce giant to announce a number of products. One product that could be announced is the Amazon Echo 4th Gen. Let’s dive into what we hope to see from a new Echo.

There are a few rumours floating about a 4th Gen Echo, however, there’s plenty of improvements that could be made on the previous version. The original Echo has had a redesign before and we think it might be time for another.

Whether Amazon makes some big changes or introduces some quality of life tweaks, we’ll have you covered for all the latest information on pricing, release date, design and new features. If it’s announced, that is.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen release date – When will the new Echo launch?

Amazon’s event for Alexa hardware is set for September 24. If previous years are anything to go by, if a new Echo is announced it’ll go on sale in October.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen price – How much will the new Echo cost?

There are few rumours regarding price. The 3rd Gen Echo was priced at £89.99 and we’d expect similar for the new 4th Gen.

However, Amazon is always super aggressive when it comes to Echo pricing so a reduction isn’t out of the question. On the other hand, if the Echo 4th Gen gains new features, a price bump might be in order.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen features

As the Echot 4th Gen hasn’t been announced yet, there are no features to speaker of. However, there’s plenty we are hoping to see.

As with all new Echo launches, it would be nice to see some new colours, improved speakers and new Alexa functionality. However, we think the Echo needs to go further to avoid being undercut again by its affordable Echo Dot 4th Gen sibling.

Our Amazon Echo 3rd Gen review pointed out that “the cheaper Echo Dot may meet your needs.” The key advantage the Echo has always had over the Echo Dot is its improved speaker, however, if the Dot’s speaker improves then an Echo might seem unnecessary.

Amazon needs to make a cunning argument to sell the main Echo to consumers and we’d love to see them pull a surprise out of the bag.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen design – What will the new Echo look like?

The design also remains an unknown quantity for the Echo 4th Gen, though it seems unlikely we’ll see an out-of-the-box reimagining.

We’ve already mentioned the colours, but that’s definitely one way that Amazon could update the new Echo. You can currently pick up the Echo in Twilight Blue, Charcoal, Heather Grey and Sandstone (White), and we’d love to see the addition of more variety in terms of finishes.

For the overall design, the top panel is the only part of the device that looks outdated. Modernising the top surface and going for a more premium material would be a nice change.

