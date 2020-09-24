Netflix is finally coming to the Amazon Echo Show range

Amazon has confirmed Netflix is finally arriving on its Echo Show smart displays, including the brand new rotating Echo Show 10 announced at its Devices & Services event on Thursday.

The streaming service is “coming soon” to the Echo Show range, making it easier to catch an episode or two of Derry Girls while cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Current owners can already stream from Prime Video and, in the US, Hulu.

Thanks to the motorised stand, those watching on the new Echo Show 10 will also benefit from the display following them around the room, so they won’t have to strain their necks in order to keep track of the on-screen happenings.

“And, coming soon you will be able to watch Netflix simply by asking Alexa, with the ability to search, browse, and stream the entire catalogue, including Netflix Originals such as Stranger Things, The Crown, and The Irishman using just your voice,” Amazon says in a press release.

The launch comes months after Google announced Netflix was coming to the Nest Hub range of smart speakers, which was announced in July. So, this gives Amazon’s Echo Show range a little more parity with a rival as well as boosting the viewing options for current owners.

It’s just one of the great new features coming to the Echo Show 10, which was announced alongside refreshed versions of Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV devices. The £239 Echo Show 10 features a 10.1-inch HD display affixed to a multi-directional speaker.

The swivelling display, which is also great for video calls, can also act as a security camera. When you tune into the feed via the app, the display can be used to pan around the room. There’s also a shutter enabling the camera to be turned off, while the motion tracking can be turned off too.

