Fire TV Stick Lite officially announced along with new Fire TV Stick

At its September Hardware Event, Amazon announced a revision of its Fire TV range with the brand new Fire TV Lite and Fire TV Stick.

Amazon says that both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are 50% more powerful than the previous generation, while also using 50% less power. Both will sit below the Fire TV Stick 4K, offering a range of streaming options at affordable prices.

Breaking story. This article will be updated with more info as we get…

