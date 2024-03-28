All new disc-less Xbox Series X images leak

Images of an all new disc-less Xbox Series X in bright white have leaked onto the internet.

The images, as published by Exputer, show a games console with familiar-looking cuboid shape, just like the original Xbox Series X. However, there are two key differences.

One is that this Series X is coloured white like the Xbox Series S rather than the Series X’s black (pictured above). More significantly – and in another shared feature with the Series S – this new Xbox Series X lacks a disc drive.

According to the post, this white Xbox Series X will feature some slightly rejigged internals, including an upgraded heatsink. Otherwise, it’ll be pretty much identical to its predecessor.

Image: Exputer

The onus here is very much on cost reduction, with the Xbox Series X still wearing a hefty £479.99 RRP. A previous report from the same source suggested a price reduction of between $50 and $100 (roughly £40 to £80), and a launch window of June or July this year.

We’ve heard about a disc-less Xbox Series X before, but the concept that emerged via the US FTC back in September was for a cylindrical device code-named Project Brooklin. This would apparently ship with a brand-new Xbox controller, codenamed Sebille, along with enhanced Xbox Wireless 2 connectivity.

Whether we’ll ever see this particular disc-less take on the Xbox Series X remains unknown, but from these leaked shots and details, it seems as if Microsoft’s plans have fundamentally changed.