All new disc-less Xbox Series X images leak
Images of an all new disc-less Xbox Series X in bright white have leaked onto the internet.
The images, as published by Exputer, show a games console with familiar-looking cuboid shape, just like the original Xbox Series X. However, there are two key differences.
One is that this Series X is coloured white like the Xbox Series S rather than the Series X’s black (pictured above). More significantly – and in another shared feature with the Series S – this new Xbox Series X lacks a disc drive.
According to the post, this white Xbox Series X will feature some slightly rejigged internals, including an upgraded heatsink. Otherwise, it’ll be pretty much identical to its predecessor.
The onus here is very much on cost reduction, with the Xbox Series X still wearing a hefty £479.99 RRP. A previous report from the same source suggested a price reduction of between $50 and $100 (roughly £40 to £80), and a launch window of June or July this year.
We’ve heard about a disc-less Xbox Series X before, but the concept that emerged via the US FTC back in September was for a cylindrical device code-named Project Brooklin. This would apparently ship with a brand-new Xbox controller, codenamed Sebille, along with enhanced Xbox Wireless 2 connectivity.
Whether we’ll ever see this particular disc-less take on the Xbox Series X remains unknown, but from these leaked shots and details, it seems as if Microsoft’s plans have fundamentally changed.