Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

It’s the final F1 race of 2023 season as we head to Abu Dhabi after the impressive spectacle of the Las Vegas race in the previous round.

The drivers’ and constructors’ championships were settled long ago, so there’s not much to play for in the last round aside from getting more points to move up the table and earn more prize money.

In that sense it’s Mercedes vs Ferrari as the compete for the second placing in the constructors, with only four points separating the two teams. Aston Martin will need a big points haul if they’re to reclaim fourth position from McLaren, while towards the bottom of the table, Haas could leapfrog Alfa Romeo if they score enough points and their rivals don’t.

Here’s how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 1pm UK time on Sunday November 26th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 24th November

9am – Practice 1

1pm – Practice 2

Saturday 25th November

10.30am – Practice 3

2pm – Abu Dhabi Qualifying

Sunday 26th November

1pm – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How to watch the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406) and Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401). For Virgin Customers it’s channel 506 and 501 respectively.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

There are some Black Friday deals going about, so you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £17.99 (for a Monthly Pass, six months minimum), and the “Fully Flexible” Monthly Pass that costs £34.99.

What time is the Abu Dhabi 2023 Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights start at 7pm on Saturday 25th November. Race highlights are on 5.30pm on Sunday 26th.

If you miss those shows, you can always watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

