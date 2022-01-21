5 things we expect from the Samsung Unpacked event

Samsung has announced that an Unpacked event will go ahead in February, and these are the five key things that we expect to be announced — and unfortunately, it’s not all good news.

It’s official – Samsung will host an Unpacked event in February, where we expect to see it show off the very latest and greatest of its tech products. Here are the top five things that we are expecting to see on the big day, so make sure you stay tuned to find out what’s in store.

The arrival of the S22 series

Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

Unsurprisingly, the major news of the event is expected to be the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. Hoping to prove themselves as the cream of the Android crop, there are thought to be three models in the range — standard, Plus, and Ultra — and this year the rumoured upgrades are said to include a new main camera sensor and a new chipset (but more on that later…)

Potential price rises

Did you think that those improvements were going to come at no cost? Well, I’ve got some bad news for you…

According to the rumour mill, the S22 series could be in line for significant price hikes. The above source indicates $50 increases for the base model and $100 for the Plus and Ultra, while Twitter tipster @chunvn888 hinted that the S22 Ultra could cost as much as $1,299.

We have no firm evidence of the price rises at this point, but don’t say that we didn’t warn you!

The reinstatement of the onboard S-Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

When the Galaxy Note line was discontinued back in 2019, the onboard S-Pen suffered the same fate too. Yes, the stylus reappeared as an optional extra with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but its lack of a safe slot to be tucked away in meant that it was more of a nuisance than a nicety.

According to recent hints — including some dropped by Samsung itself in a pre-event editorial — it looks like the onboard S-Pen is set for a triumphant return.

First-ever 4nm chipset from Samsung

Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset

In the wake of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 being announced, Samsung has also entered the 4nm club with its own-brand Exynos 2200. What makes it particularly special is that it is the first-ever mobile chipset to support ray-tracing, a feature that means that light can be recreated as accurately as possible in video games and the like.

European customers are likely to get the Exynos 2200, while US customers may get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead, but early indications show that the chipsets offer somewhat similar performances.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Last but by no means least, we expect to see the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Little is known about the follow-up to 2020’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, but it is thought that there could be a massive 14.6-inch Ultra edition in the range, along with the same latest mobile chip technology as in the S22 series.