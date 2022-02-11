Samsung One UI 4.1: Here are all the best new features

Samsung hasn’t just unveiled a range of impressive hardware; there’s also some new software on the way too, and here’s what you need to know about it.

One UI is the software skin that’s laid over the standard Android operating system on Samsung’s smartphones and tablets. There’s a lot to recommend it for, particularly compared with the brand’s user interfaces of previous generations, but there can always be room for improvement; here’s a list of the things that Samsung has changed for One UI 4.1 in order to make it “more intuitive, more secure, and easier to use.”

The video above shows off a dizzying array of information on the new software, and here are just some of the highlights.

Camera

Firstly, a few tweaks have been made to the camera app. To choose between a photo, a video, or a continuous video, you now just need to tap, hold, or swipe the camera shutter icon to select which option you want to use. Samsung claims that Pro mode is now also “more intuitive” to use, and what’s more, it works with every lens on the camera. Some of Samsung’s own camera features will now also be accessible in-app for popular social media platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. With One UI 4.1, you’ll also be able to access your Gallery across all devices as long as you sync it up with OneDrive.

Productivity

There have also been a few changes made that might help increase efficiency as you go through the day. Via Smart Suggestions, the new user interface can detect dates and times sent through messages, and add events to your calendar without you having to do it all manually. With selected apps, you’ll also be able to switch straight to them on your Windows PC after having used them on your smartphone, picking up exactly where you left off for “seamless connectivity between platforms.”

For tablets, including the all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you’ll be able to use a multi-window split screen view in order to effectively multi-task between different apps at once, rather than having to minimise one to flit between them.

Samsung Wallet

A new app, Samsung Wallet, will allow you to carry credit cards, reward cards, student ID cards, driver’s licences, and rewards cards, so that you can use them virtually rather than having to carry around the physical equivalent in your actual wallet. It’s partnered with many major brands such as MasterCard, Visa, and American Express, and your data should be protected by the “defence grade” Samsung Knox security platform.

Software Support

All of the above features from One UI 4.1 are exciting, and we’re looking forward to trying them out; however, we’re especially reassured by the plans for Samsung’s flagship devices going forward.

While many Android devices (regrettably) do not receive software upgrades for very long after release (and this even goes for Google’s own-brand Pixel phones), Samsung has committed to giving four generations of Android OS upgrades to the following models: