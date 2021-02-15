Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy Tab S8 so far, including all the latest news and rumours around the incoming Android tablet.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus in August 2020 and wee were especially impressed by the latter, crowning it the “most accomplished high-end Android tablet” we’ve ever used in our review and naming it one of our seven best tablets available right now.

The S7 Plus left us with high expectations for its successor – which the latest reports indicate could be along much sooner than we expected.

Read on to discover everything we think we know about the Galaxy Tab S8 so far, including when it will be available and what specs it’ll pack. Make sure to bookmark this page too as we plan to update it as more news rolls in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release date – when will it launch?

The Galaxy Tab S7 might have only arrived in August but, in a rare turn of events for 2021, it’s looking as though we might expect to see the Tab S8 a little earlier this time around. And, the rumour comes from Samsung itself.

A listing for the ‘Galaxy Tab S8 Enterprise Edition’ was spotted by AndroidU (via GSMArena) on the Samsung Ireland website at the start of February, meaning it could be ready to launch sooner than anticipated.

Not only that, but the leak revealed that the tablet will support microSD cards up to 1TB and also has space for a nano-SIM card. Of course, this is an Enterprise Edition, which means it’s likely to come with additional perks for businesses, such as added support and security protection, but the device itself is generally the same.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs and features – a new chip and slower charging

Much of the other rumours surrounding the Galaxy Tab S8 right now come from The Galox on YouTube.

According to the tech channel, the Tab S8 will “bring some minor improvements in performance and bigger improvements in software capabilities and of course the multi-tasking features”.

The YouTuber claims the displays will match those on the Tab S7 and the Tab S7 Plus, with the standard model boasting an 11-inch 120Hz LCD display, and the Plus version a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. This is great news as the display was a standout feature on the Tab S7 Plus.

The tablet will also include the same fingerprint scanner and will pack the same batteries as last years tablets.

As far as upgrades go, the tablets will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options.

According to the channel, Samsung will also be downgrading its fast charging tech from 45W to 25W. We found the 45W charging was able to charge the Tab S7 Plus fully in around 2 hours, so we’re interested to see how long this would take with its rumoured successor.