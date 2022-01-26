 large image

Samsung Galaxy S22 February 9 launch event officially confirmed

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has handed out invites for a February 9 launch event where the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be announced.

As invites go, this one’s hardly a surprise. It has fully leaked a matter of hours before the official rollout, courtesy of a well-know online tipster.

Still, at least it’s finally official. Samsung will livestream its next Galaxy Unpacked event from its official website on February 9 at 3pm UK time time (10AM ET).

The promotional animation for the event shows a transparent cube containing the figures ‘S’ and ’22’, accompanied by the phrase ‘The Epic Standard’. Click on the Preregistration button here and you’ll be taken to a page with a countdown timer.

While Samsung is going to be officially announcing the Galaxy S22 on February 9, then, we already know for sure that its new flagship phone is going to be the central product.

Leaks and rumours suggest another three-strong product line, with the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 accompanied by a larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and a super-flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The latter is likely to be the most interesting of the three, with a design that nods to the now-defunct Galaxy Note series. It’s even reported to house an S Pen stylus. This is as much a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as it is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung should also find the time to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which has also been heavily leaked in recent weeks. This too could come in three flavours, topped by a shiny Ultra model.

