4K Max streaming will actually cost more than it did on HBO Max

New streaming service Max will charge more for 4K streaming than HBO Max did, contradicting earlier reports.

Recently, news broke that streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ would be combining into a single service, Max, and pooling their content libraries together. Before the news was officially announced, it was reported that a premium Max subscription would cost the same as HBO Max at $16 a month. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

When it comes to HBO Max, there are just two tiers you can choose between: $10 a month for an ad-supported tier and $16 a month to watch without ads. The more premium tier, though, also offers up 4K streaming. However, when it comes to Max, if you want 4K streaming you’re going to need to pony up for the Ultimate tier which will set you back $20 a month. Naturally, a $4 increase isn’t the end of the world, but it’s certainly more money.

For some, no doubt, paying a couple of extra bucks to stream significantly more content in 4K will be an easy choice; however, it may not be so simple for everybody. If you’re just looking to watch HBO content, for example, you aren’t exactly benefiting from the integration of Discovery+, and you will be subjected to a relatively meaty price increase for the pleasure, even if you’d rather just stick with your HBO Max subscription.

Though, that’s not going to be an option, because HBO Max is turning into Max whether you like it or not. Come May 23rd, if you’ve got HBO Max installed on a device, that’s going to update itself into Max. This is much the same as when HBO Go became HBO Max: HBO Go was erased with HBO Max unceremoniously taking its place.

If you do plan on retaining your HBO subscription when the switch to Max happens, we’d recommend looking on the bright side and trying out some of the new content you’ll soon be paying more to be able to watch.

