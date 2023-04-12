HBO Max, Discovery+ set to combine and rebrand as Max

HBO Max and Discovery+ are set to combine into one service, Max, that features the content of both streaming sites.

According to a report from The New York Times, this week it will be announced that HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, will combine with Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+, to form Max, a service that’s better equipped to compete with the heavyweights of the streaming world like Netflix and Disney.

The Times quotes media mogul David Zaslav as saying he had a plan, in 2021, to combine these two services, and it looks like that idea is finally being put to the test soon. This merger will put iconic IP like The Sopranos and Succession alongside Discovery content like Dr. Pimple Popper and Fixer Upper. HBO, if you don’t know, has made its name via scripted shows and movies, while Discovery focuses on unscripted series and reality TV.

This new service, Max, is reportedly set to launch sometime in May or June, and it’s reported to cost $16 a month; however, Max is also set to come with several different price tiers, including a cheaper, ad-supported tier. Currently, HBO Max itself costs $16 a month, so if you’re already a subscriber, you’ll basically end up with a lot more content for the same price you’ve been paying all along.

On one hand, streaming is already dominated by just a few companies, so watching as that list grows even shorter might not sound like the best news; however, there is certainly another side to things. The biggest issue for people, when it comes to streaming services, is the unfortunate need to sign up for what feels like too many different services, so consolidating content under one roof may well make life simpler.

So, if you’re a fan of either HBO Max or Discovery+, keep an eye out for your content library to get a lot bigger in the coming months.