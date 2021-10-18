It might only seem like yesterday we had Apple’s iPhone 13 event, but tech moves fast and we’re once again a few hours away from an online-only Apple stream.

This event, which has the tagline Unleashed, looks set to see a number of highly anticipated new Apple products revealed. Top of the list is the MacBook Pro 2021, which is touted to pack a new M1X chip, ProMotion display and the return of MagSafe charging.

Rumours are also abound that Apple will finally debut AirPods 3 with a new design.

But what about the products we don’t expect to see? Here are four that might be saved for a later date.

MacBook Air

There have been plenty of rumours suggesting a big redesign of Apple’s most consumer-friendly laptop is on the way, however it doesn’t look like that will be coming anytime soon.

Instead, it looks like we’ll waiting until at least the second half of 2022 for a new MacBook Air, though it does look like the wait will be worth it.

It has been suggested the new Air will take inspiration from the recent iMac redesign, adding in a range of colours and a more fun aesthetic. Considering the current MacBook Air look has been around for a number of years, this would certainly be welcome.

It’s also expected we’ll see the machine powered by whatever Apple has in store for its M1 chip follow-up. An M2 chip with improved performance and graphics seems likely.

AirPods Pro 2

While we might see the base AirPods get a refresh along with the new MacBook Pros, all rumours point to the ANC-toting Pro models getting their big update in 2022.

Rumours point to the new AirPods Pro having a completely new design. According to Bloomberg, the AirPods Pro 2 could drop the stem completely and have a more rounded shape that “fills more of a user’s ear”.

Another rumour suggests the hardware changes will be minimal, with slight improvements to the battery life and noise cancelling.

12-inch MacBook

If you’re hoping Apple resurrects its smallest laptop soon then we’re sorry to break it to you that currently, it doesn’t look like we’ll see a 12-inch MacBook toting an M1 chip. Hopefully this changes in the future.

iPad Air 5

Apple introduced the iPad Air 4 last year and we loved it, awarding it the full 5-stars in our in-depth review. However, 12 months on and many will be wondering if there’s an iPad Air 5 set to debut soon.

Considering the new iPad Mini sports 5G, the A15 chip and a Center Stage front camera – none of which are available on the current iPad Air – it certainly seems like an update could be on the cards. However, it doesn’t look like it’ll come soon, with a more likely release date being 2022.