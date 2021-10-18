 large image

How to watch today’s Apple MacBook Pro M1X event

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

It seems like it was only yesterday when Apple launched its latest iPhone 13 and iPad Mini 6, with the last Apple event taking place just last month in September.

Apple is taking to the stage again tonight with another live event, and though it’s not totally clear what the company has up its sleeve, it’s widely expected that we’ll get to meet some new MacBook Pro laptops.

If you’re over here in the UK, you can watch the event at 6pm, with it going out 10am PT and 1pm EST.

You are welcome to watch the event here as it goes out – just tune in when it starts and watch the video below. You can also watch the event on Apple’s YouTube channel.

If you have an Apple TV, you can also go into the Apple Special Event option to view it from there, or you can watch it on the Apple website.

Since the last live Mac event bought about the M1 chip, it’s thought that Apple could unveil a new M1X processor tonight that could be integrated into Apple’s higher-end computers, such as the MacBook Pro 2021, Mac Mini and (although less likely) the 27-inch iMac.

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro is not expected to see a refresh tonight, but rumours have suggested that Apple will launch a new 14-inch model, while also updating the 16-inch unit.

Other products are also in the running to appear tonight, including AirPods 3, which were sorely missed during the September event.

It’s very likely that the latest AirPods could crop up today, since it’s been heavily rumoured that the earbuds would launch this year, and there doesn’t seem to be any more Apple events lined up anytime soon.

Keep your eyes peeled on the Trusted Reviews website, as we’ll be covering today’s event to see what new tech Apple comes out with.

