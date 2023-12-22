Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: What to expect from GoPro in 2024

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

A few months have passed since GoPro announced its latest action camera. the GoPro Hero 12 Black, back in September. 

With the new year on the horizon, you might wonder what the ever-popular action cam brand has in store for 2024. You’ll be especially curious if you’re considering upgrading to the Hero 12 Black but are unsure whether it’s worth holding out another year in the hopes of a major upgrade. 

Keep reading to learn more about the GoPro Hero 13 Black, including a potential release date and price, along with what features, specs and image quality we expect to see on the next GoPro. 

Release date 

GoPro typically announces a new flagship camera every September. We’d expect the GoPro Hero 13 Black to arrive in September 2024 based on past launches. 

Price 

The Hero 12 Black launched with an RRP of £399.99 – £100 less than the £499.99 Hero 11 Black. Hopefully, the Hero 13 price will retain this lower price. 

GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition
The GoPro Hero 12 Black

What we expect 

It’s only been a handful of months since GoPro launched the Hero 12 Black in September, meaning that rumours regarding its successor have yet to pick up speed. However, we do have our predictions for what the Hero 13 Black will look like.

HyperSmooth 7.0 

GoPro updates its HyperSmooth stabilisation technology once a year, meaning we’re very likely to see HyperSmooth 7.0 arrive alongside the GoPro Hero 13 Black. 

HyperSmooth has undergone some major upgrades in recent years. In 2022, GoPro launched HyperSmooth 5.0 which featured updates like AuoBoost and Horizon Lock. AutoBoost automatically determines how much stabilisation you need based on your speed and movement, while Horizon Lock ensures your horizon line remains level even if you tilt the camera while shooting. 

The most recent version of the image stabilisation tech is HyperSmooth 6.0, which includes next-generation AutoBoost and horizon levelling even in full 360-degree rotation with the Linear + Horizon Lock digital lens. 

GP3 processor 

Next on the list, we have the GoPro GP3 processor. 

Where HyperSmooth 7.0 is an almost certain occurrence, 2024 might be too early to see a major processor upgrade in the form of the GP3. 

GoPro announced the GP2 in 2021 and the GP1 four years before that in 2017. For this reason, we suspect it’ll be another year before we see the GP3 in action, though it is certainly possible that the next-gen processor could power the Hero 13 Black. 

8K video 

It’s also possible we could also see an increase in video resolution. 

The GoPro has supported resolutions up to 5.3K since the GoPro Hero 9 in 2020 and it currently stands as our favourite camera for shooting in regular lighting. However, it’d be great to see that image quality increase further in 2024.

A growing number of mirrorless cameras and smartphones can record in 8K these days and we’d love to see the GoPro join that list – especially with rival Insta360 having launched the 8K Insta360 Ace Pro action camera in late 2023.

You might like…

All-New Forza Motorsport revealed as ‘most technically advanced’ racing game ever

All-New Forza Motorsport revealed as ‘most technically advanced’ racing game ever

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Android 13: Everything we know so far about Google’s next operating system

Android 13: Everything we know so far about Google’s next operating system

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
MWC 2022: All the announcements from the final day

MWC 2022: All the announcements from the final day

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
Stranger Things 4 release date revealed – and it’s coming in two volumes

Stranger Things 4 release date revealed – and it’s coming in two volumes

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Everything you need to know

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Everything you need to know

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything you need to know

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words