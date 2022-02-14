Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Everything you need to know

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Are you ready to return to Middle-earth? Amazon Prime Video’s LOTR series arrives within months. Here are the latest trailers and all you need to know about cast, plot, and release date.

Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most anticipated streaming series of 2022. And with good reason. Amazon paid $250 million for the rights to adapt some of J.R.R Tolkien’s legendary Middle-earth universe into a TV series.

More than four years on from the announcement, the wait for the series is almost over. The Rings of Power, which will delve into elements of Tolkien’s vast work previously unexplored on screen, arrives on Amazon Prime Video in September.

The series will commence during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo and Sam’s journey to destroy the One Ring and Aragorn’s return to the throne of Gondor. Amazon has promised some familiar characters will return, but a new batch of heroes and villains will also power the multi-season story arc.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer

The first teaser trailer for The Rings of Power dropped during the Super Bowl broadcast in the United States on February 13, the day of the year when most eyes are trained on tellies.

The one-minute spot introduces us to many of the new characters we’ll meet during the first season, while dropping some prominent hints regarding the plot itself. We were already introduced to a raft of characters, thanks to a Vanity Fair article, which adds some important context to the trailer.

One new character, played by actress Megan Richards, begins the trailer by saying: “Have you ever wondered what else is out there? There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it.”

She looks a bit like a hobbit, but isn’t one. She’s described in a Vanity Fair article as a “harfoot” – a race similar to hobbits, which lived thousands of years before the Bagginses of the world.

The trailer gives us a look at the younger but no-less-mighty Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark), who appears clinging to the side of a mountain, shown speeding along mightily on horseback, and having her hair flipped back following a rescue at sea.

Young Elrond, her contemporary, is also depicted by actor Robert Aramayo. Meanwhile the dwarf lord Durin IV (played by Owain Arthur) makes a couple of appearances.

New characters from beyond the original Tolkien lore (sure to be among the most controversial elements of the series) are introduced too. Sticking with the dwarves, we see the actress Sophia Nomvete, who plays the princess Disa. The elven warrior Arondir (played by Ismael Cruz Córdova), also struts his stuff. A brand new character, a man called Halbrand is shown shipwrecked amid rough seas and appears to rescue Galadriel.

The aforementioned harfoot (main image) is also seen helping an old man emerge from a fire. He looks a little bit like a young Gandalf crossed with Kurt Russell, wouldn’t you say? Interesting.

The trailer also gives us a look at a few locations for the forthcoming series, including the island kingdom of Numenor, the deepest caverns of the Misty Mountains, and the elf kingdom of Lindon, where Elrond will begin his rise.

The first episode will premiere on Prime Video on September 2 2022 with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. There are 8 episodes in total in the first season. Don’t worry, it has been renewed for a second season, which we hope will arrive in 2023.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot

Amazon has done a great job of keeping The Rings of Power plot under wraps over the last four years or so and we’re still not sure exactly what form it’ll take, but the trailer suggests a Game of Thrones-like ensemble following various characters’ journeys with an overriding threat of the return of evil to Middle-earth pervading throughout.

The title also gives us a big clue about its focus; the forging of the fabled Rings of Power, afforded to elves, men and dwarves, who accepted them not knowing of their subservience to a master ring forged by Sauron.

The trailer gives a few more specifics about the story, which we’ve covered in the section above. We also know Amazon plans to squeeze the events of the Second Age into a much tighter timeline than Tolkien originally set-out, allowing characters to remain present over events that actually took place over many hundreds of years.

Here’s the official synopsis: “This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast

We’ve discussed a few of the characters and casts members already, but there are a few interesting ones we’re yet to touch upon.

The Vanity Fair article told us Arondir will share a forbidden love with another new character, a woman called Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi. Celebrimor – the elven smith who was manipulated into forging the Rings of Power by a disguised Sauron in the first place – will be played by Charles Edwards.

Isildur, played by Maxim Baldry, is also along for the ride. He was, of course, the young King of Gondor who cut the ring from Sauron’s hand. However, he squandered the chance to destroy the One Ring, thus enabling Sauron’s spirit to endure, prefacing the War of the Ring thousands of year later. We’ll bear witness to his young life before becoming a warrior. Could this provide some much needed reference for the much-maligned son of the king?

According to IMDb, here are the key named roles confirmed thus far:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Robert Amamayo as Elrond

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand

Owain Arthus as Prince Durin IV

Charles Edwards as Celebrimor

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-Galar

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Sophia Nomvete as Disa

Familiar names like Peter Mullan are Lenny Henry are listed among the cast in unnamed roles. Henry will play a Harfoot elder, according to the Vanity Fair article.