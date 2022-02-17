Stranger Things 4 release date revealed – and it’s coming in two volumes

Stranger Things 4 release date: Netflix has finally confirmed the date Stranger Things will return to our screens, and this time there are two volumes to look forward to.

Three years after our last visit to Hawkins, Indiana, one of Netflix’s prized franchises hits the streaming service on May 27, but for the first time there’ll be two volumes to enjoy.

Today’s announcement brought new artwork, a plot synopsis, a message from the creators and news on whether there’ll be a season 5 of Stranger Things in the future. We also got hints about future spin-offs. Here’s everything we know about Stranger Things 4 thus far.

Note: If you haven’t seen season 3 yet, some plot spoilers lay ahead.

Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 will land on the streaming platform on May 27, while Vol. 2 follows five weeks later on July 1. That’s unprecedented territory for the show, which first aired in 2016 and became an instant classic.

Season 4 will be the longest season yet the creators the Duffer Brothers have announced, and will be split into two volumes due to the length of the story and the desire to bring it to viewers ASAP.

“With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things season 4 was the most challenging yet. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, season 4 will be released in two volumes,” the pair said in a letter to fans (see below).

As usual, all available episodes will be made available on the release date. There’ll be nine episodes overall, split across the two volumes.

Stranger Things Season 4 plot

By the time Stranger Things Season 4 airs almost three full years will have passed since the last instalment. Long filming delays brought on by you-know-what are to blame. However in the show’s universe, only six months will have passed since the epic Battle of Starcourt, which ended with the presumed demise of Chief Hopper and Mike and Eleven declaring their love for each other.

The end of Season 4 saw a reference to “the American” imprisoned in Russia, hinting that Hopper had indeed survived. This was later confirmed by the creators. We also know that the Byers family, Will and his poor mum Joyce have moved to California with Eleven, seeking to escape the horror of Hawkins.

Way back in February 2020, the first synopsis was revealed: “We’re excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything…”

A new synopsis revealed on February 17 2022 goes farther: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 trailers

We’ve had a few trailers to enjoy over the last year, the last one coming in late 2021, featuring a letter from Eleven to Mike.

Will there be a Stranger Things 5?

The Duffer Brothers also confirmed season 5 will be the final season of the hit show. The tagline “every ending has a beginning” shown in the artwork suggested as much, and now it has been confirmed by the creators.

The Duffers said they’d originally mapped out four series, but the story “proved too long.” They say “we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

However, that won’t be the end for the Stranger Things universe with “new mysteries, new heroes and new adventures” on the way. That suggests we’re getting plenty of spin-offs, perhaps via new and existing mediums.