What is HyperSmooth stabilisation? The GoPro feature explained

If you’re looking into picking up a new GoPro, you’ve probably come across the term “HyperSmooth”. But, what is it?

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the image stabilisation feature, including what it does, how it works and where you can find it…

What is HyperSmooth stabilisation?

HyperSmooth is GoPro’s in-camera image stabilisation technology, designed to deliver “impossibly smooth footage” in shaky shooting scenarios.

HyperSmooth first launched on the GoPro Hero 7 Black back in 2018 and has been a staple of the action camera series ever since, with new versions coming out every year.

Unlike a mechanical gimbal, HyperSmooth is fully electronic. The feature works by cropping a small amount from the edge of the frame to reduce camera motion. This is called a “stabilisation margin”.

“HyperSmooth is all about the motion”, explained senior engineer of algorithm Maxim Karpushin in 2018.

“It proactively analyzes movement in real time, so the available stabilization margin is used in the best possible way – eliminating the shake you don’t want, while maintaining the subject you do want. This combined with our proprietary rolling shutter correction algorithm, allows HERO7 Black to deliver gimbal-like stabilization without the dreaded jello effect”.

The latest iteration of HyperSmooth is HyperSmooth 5.0. This version arrived with the GoPro Hero 11 Black in September 2022 and includes updates like AutoBoost and Horizon Lock.

AutoBoost looks at your speed and movement and automatically determines the level of video stabilisation you need for the smoothest and widest shots possible.

Horizon Lock, meanwhile, ensures your horizon remains level even if you tilt the camera while shooting. While this feature isn’t new with HyperSmooth 5.0, it is now built into the stabilisation tech, making it easier to ensure your horizon is consistent even if you rotate your GoPro a full 360-degrees.

Which GoPros feature HyperSmooth stabilisation?

HyperSmooth can be found on the following cameras:

However, the features and strength of HyperSmooth will vary depending on which camera you use, with the newer models offering stabilisation for higher resolutions and frame rates as the specs are updated over the years.

You can also boost your GoPro’s image stabilisation capabilities by picking up the Max Lens mod. This accessory enables Max HyperSmooth for video stabilisation up to 2.7K60 and an ultra-wide 155-degree field of view.