Ahead of an official announcement, several of Fitbit’s upcoming devices have been leaked, including the Fitbit Inspire 2 and the Fitbit Versa 3. But one of the most exciting device in the leaks looks to be the new Fitbit Sense.

Despite several predictions to the contrary, it seems as though 2020 won’t be the year for the premium Fitbit Ionic series. Instead, Fitbit is going in a new direction with a brand new device called the Fitbit Sense which, by early accounts, appears to be a souped up version of the Fitbit Versa 3.

While details are scarce, the aforementioned leak (courtesy of WinFuture) has provided some key information on what fitness fans can expect from Fitbit’s latest venture, including some key new features.

Fitbit Sense Design – How does it look?

Taking a look at the Fitbit Sense and the Fitbit Versa 3 side-by-side, it’s hard to see any initial differences. Both fitness trackers are dropping physical buttons completely (as pointed out by 9to5google), with users needing to rely on touchscreen controls.

Similarly, the new devices will feature a rounded aesthetic that reminds us of the old Pebble Time. They also appear to be swapping out the traditional single-pronged clasp for something more bespoke.

Where the Fitbit Sense does differ from the Versa 3 is in its use of metal around the casing to provide a more premium feel. This will play into the Fitbit Sense’s feature set as it’ll be presented as the top-tier Fitbit device to buy in 2020.

Fitbit Sense Features – What features does it have?

On the underside of the Fitbit Sense, there appears to be four icons that highlight the device’s key features. There’s a GPS icon, which likely means that the long-awaited adoption of in-built GPS tracking across Fitbit’s mid-range devices is finally here.

Another icon seems to indicate 5ATM water resistance (great news for all you swimmers out there), while the thermometer and heart-rate icons imply the inclusion of EKG and wellness tracking.

There’s also a microphone on the left hand side of the device, which seems to confirm the presence of voice commands. This could also imply that Amazon Alexa has been swapped out for the Google Assistant. After all, once Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is actually complete, this swap is inevitable.

Fitbit Sense Price – How much will it cost?

While there’s no official word yet on the Fitbit Sense’s pricing, the added features and more premium design will certainly make it more expensive than the Fitbit Versa 3.

Given that the Fitbit Versa series has maintained its £199 asking price over the years, don’t be too surprised if the Fitbit Sense rings in around the £249 mark.

