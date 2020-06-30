Fitbit Versa 3: rumours, release date and what we want to see

Now that we’re a fair way into the lifecycle of the Fitbit Versa 2, it’s time to start looking ahead to see what the soon to be Google-owned company will be planning with the upcoming Fitbit Versa 3 fitness tracker.

After the lacklustre response to the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit seems to be honing its efforts on capturing the mid-range wearable market with the Versa range. Last year’s Fitbit Versa 2 added some key features like the Alexa smart assistant and a much more vibrant AMOLED display.

As gyms stay closed in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, health and fitness tracking has taken on greater importance in 2020, and the Fitbit Versa 3 has the unique opportunity of being one of the first major wearables of the year to potentially cater to the booming industry of home fitness.

With that in mind, we’ve collected all the information currently available regarding the Fitbit Versa 3, and also made some suggestions for features we’d love to see in this year’s Versa upgrade.

Fitbit Versa 3 – Release date

While there’s no official release date yet, one can surmise that, based on previous Fitbit Versa smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 3 is likely to launch in September 2020.

After all, the Fitbit Versa 2 was announced during last year’s IFA event in Berlin and then launched shortly afterwards.

Fitbit Versa 3 – Price

To date, all Fitbit Versa devices have retailed at £199, and it’s unlikely that the Fitbit Versa 3 will be any different. In order to dominate the mid-range market, keeping that sub–£200 price point will be absolutely essential for Fitbit. Anything above that and consumers will draw greater comparisons with similarly priced Wear OS smartwatches, ones that tend to come with a lot more smart features than a typical Fitbit wearable.

Fitbit Versa 3 – New features

Much like the Fitbit Versa 3’s release date and price, there’s very little to go on in terms of new features, but one little nugget of information has dropped to imply a major shift in the onboard smart assistant.

When trawling through the APK notes for a recent Fitbit Versa 2 software update, 9to5 Google found references to the Google Assistant. This shouldn’t be too surprising as Google’s buyout of Fitbit is currently underway, and it’s hard to imagine Google wanting to keep Amazon’s Alexa as the default smart assistant onboard the Versa 2. Subject to the buyout’s approval, this pretty much guarantees that the Fitbit Versa 3 will launch with Google Assistant built in.

Fitbit Versa 3 – Wishlist

For all the things that are still left up to speculation, you can be sure that we’ve got an opinion for what we’d like to see on the Fitbit Versa 3. Here are the new Fitbit Versa 3 features we’d like to make an appearance:

Built-in GPS – This is almost a given as the Fitbit Charge 4 has this feature, but its omission from the Fitbit Versa 2 felt like a huge oversight as it had already become commonplace on most Wear OS smartwatches.

– This is almost a given as the Fitbit Charge 4 has this feature, but its omission from the Fitbit Versa 2 felt like a huge oversight as it had already become commonplace on most Wear OS smartwatches. Wider Fitbit Pay Support – Until Fitbit can get some of the major worldwide banks onboard, Fitbit Pay will always be a bit of a dud. Still, with Google soon to be at the helm, it would be even better to see Google Pay replace Fitbit Pay entirely.

– Until Fitbit can get some of the major worldwide banks onboard, Fitbit Pay will always be a bit of a dud. Still, with Google soon to be at the helm, it would be even better to see Google Pay replace Fitbit Pay entirely. Offline Spotify – This would be such an easy win for Fitbit as it’s one of Wear OS’s biggest shortcomings – the inability to download Spotify playlists directly to your watch. Fitbit does support Deezer offline, but seeing this feature open up for Spotify users could be a game-changer.

