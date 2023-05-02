How to watch Google I/O 2023 live

Google I/O is one of the most exciting events in the Android smartphone calendar, marking the date that Google fully reveals the next big Android update – in this case, Android 14.

However, Google I/O isn’t always a strictly software-only event with the occasional hardware release in the past, and rumours suggest that’s certainly going to be the case with Google I/O 2023 with a slew of hardware announcements on the cards.

They range from the expected – like the rumoured Pixel 7a – to the unexpected – like the Pixel Fold – and everything in between. Excited? You should be.

Here’s everything you need to know about Google I/O 2023, from timings to watching the show live along with the latest on the expected hardware and software announcements.

When is Google I/O 2023?

As confirmed by Google, Google I/O 2023 is set to kick off on 10 May 2023 at 6pm BST, which translates to 10am EDT and 7am PDT for those in the States or 7pm CEST for those tuning in from Europe.

How can I watch Google I/O 2023 live?

As with previous years, this year’s Google I/O keynote conference is set to be broadcast online and easily accessible to anyone that wants to watch along live and see what Google has been working on these past few months. If rumours are anything to go by, it’s set to be an exciting one!

The main place to watch Google unveil its latest announcements is via YouTube and, more specifically, the Google YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the player below for convenience, so simply bookmark this page and head back on 10 May to see what Google has up its sleeve.

It’ll also be available to stream via the Google I/O website if you have some kind of grudge against the popular video streaming platform.

How can I register for the Google I/O developer sessions?

While the main Google I/O keynote is readily available for just about anybody interested, the same can’t quite be said for the Google I/O developer sessions designed to take developers through some of the finer intricacies of the (expected) Android 14 update.

These range from deep dives into everything from AI and machine learning to app development and cloud computing, ideal for anyone looking to create or update Android-based apps.

The good news is that it’s totally free to join the live and on-demand session – you just need to register first.

To do that, head to the Google I/O 2023 website, click the Register button and sign in with your Google account. From here you’ll be prompted for more information including your name and the company you work for, and once submitted, you’ll get an email with more information on the schedule and how to tune into the exclusive sessions.

What to expect from the Google I/O 2023 keynote

Android 14

The big reveal, just like previous years at Google I/O, is expected to be the next big Android update – Android 14 in this case. While Google has already released an Android 14 beta, it’s focused on developers that want to make their apps compatible with the new OS rather than keen fans getting an early look at the OS.

That’s namely down to the fact that many of the big flashy new features aren’t present in those early betas, with Google instead using Google I/O to showcase the key new features of the OS.

It’s at this point that some Android users will be able to join in the beta testing program and get early access to the OS, though which devices and when varies greatly between manufacturers.

Google Pixel 7a

As well as Android 14, Google is rumoured to lift the lid on a new budget-friendly phone dubbed the Google Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a unofficial render

Set to take the place of 2022’s affordable Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a is expected to offer flagship performance at a distinctly mid-range price, with rumoured features including the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 range, alongside a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and possibly even a new artic blue colourway.

Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel 7a isn’t the only phone rumoured to make an appearance at Google I/O 2023 – in fact, if whispers are to be believed, the long-rumoured Google Pixel Fold could finally make its debut.

Image credit: FrontPageTech

The foldable is said to sport a similar overall design to the book-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, rather than opting for a more compact clamshell design like the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

It’s said to look much like the flagship Pixel 7 Pro from the rear, including a similar protruding camera bar, and sport a large 120Hz 7.6-inch foldable display with better display tech than Samsung’s upcoming next-gen foldable.

If Google does unveil the Pixel Fold at I/O, it could be a game-changer for the foldable market – particularly the book-style foldable that has floundered while the clamshell design has gone from strength to strength.

Google Pixel Tablet

It’s not just smartphones rumoured to appear at Google I/O – the company’s tablet, which was first teased at Google I/O last year, is rumoured to make its full debut at this year’s keynote.

Image Credit: Google

As confirmed by Google, the Pixel Tablet looks to be a hybrid with a standard handheld mode and a special speaker dock that turns the tablet into something akin to the Google Nest Max when not in active use, allowing you to access Google Assistant, control smart home devices and more with your voice.

While specifics are yet to be confirmed, whispers claim we’re looking at a 10.95-inch LCD display coupled with Google’s top-end Tensor G2 processor and a single camera – while Google is known for its camera prowess, photography certainly isn’t the main focus for tablets.