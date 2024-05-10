Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to connect your Android phone to a TV

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Smartphones are great – you can browse the web, play games, scroll through social media and just about anything else you could think of. The thing is, sometimes things look better on a TV than on a smartphone screen, so how do you connect your Android phone to your TV?

Thankfully, as long as you’ve got a Chromecast-enabled TV or a Chromecast dongle, it’s a simple process that takes only seconds to set up, allowing you to binge your favourite Netflix series or squeeze in a game of Call of Duty Mobile on the big screen.

It’s worth noting that the process varies slightly depending on the manufacturer of your phone, but all broadly follow the same steps. 

With that said, here’s how you can wirelessly connect your Android phone to a TV using Chromecast. 

iPad 10th Gen Bargain

iPad 10th Gen Bargain

Apple’s entry-level tablet just became even more of a bargain, going for less than Apple’s price cut which was instigated earlier this week.

  • Amazon
  • Lowest Price Yet
  • Now just £334.97
View Deal

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android smartphone
  • A Chromecast-enabled TV
  • A Wi-Fi connection

The Short Version 

  1. Turn on your Chromecast-enabled TV.
  2. Swipe down on your smartphone to access Quick Settings.
  3. Tap Screen Cast.
  4. Tap the name of the TV you’d like to connect to.
  5. Tap Start Now.
  6. Open the app or game that you’d like to mirror.
  7. Tap Disconnect in the notification shade when you’re done.

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your Chromecast-enabled TV

    The first step is to turn on your Chromecast-enabled TV. If you’ve got Chromecast tech built into your smart TV, this is all you need to do. If you’re using a Chromecast dongle, however, you’ll need to switch the source on your TV to Chromecast. Roku TV and apps

  2. Step
    2

    Swipe down on your smartphone to access Quick Settings

    On your Android smartphone, swipe down from the top of your screen to access Quick Settings. This is usually nestled in the notification shade, but some phones – like those from Honor and Xiaomi – are separate, available from swiping down on the top-right of the screen. Android notification shade

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Screen Cast

    From the Quick Settings, tap Screen Cast. This is a feature that goes by many names depending on your phone manufacturer; stock or near-stock OSs like those from Motorola and Google will have Screen Cast branding, while Samsung uses Smart View and Honor uses Wireless Projection. These are essentially all the same thing, and achieve the same goal using Chromecast or Miracast tech. Screen Cast in the Quick Settings menu

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the name of the TV you’d like to connect to

    From the list of Chromecast-enabled devices nearby, tap the name of the TV you’d like to connect to.Select casting device

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Start Now

    You’ll then see a pop-up explaining the cast technology. Read through it, and tap Start Now to mirror your phone screen to your TV. Confirm Chromecast connection

  6. Step
    6

    Open the app or game that you’d like to mirror

    Once connected, open the app or game you’d like to mirror and enjoy the big-screen experience! YouTube with screen mirroring active

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Disconnect in the notification shade when you’re done

    Once you’re ready to disconnect, swipe down to access your notification shade and tap Disconnect to end the casting session. Disconnect Chromecast

FAQ

Can I connect my Android phone to my TV with wires?

Absolutely – simply pick up a USB-C-to-HDMI cable (as long as you’ve got a USB-C Android phone) and plug it in. You’ll also benefit from extremely low lag by using a wired connection, which is especially helpful when playing Android games on your TV. 

You might like…

How to mute someone on Instagram

How to mute someone on Instagram

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to download the Android 15 beta right now

How to download the Android 15 beta right now

Ryan Jones 4 weeks ago
How to delete your browsing history on Android

How to delete your browsing history on Android

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
How to factory reset your Samsung Galaxy phone

How to factory reset your Samsung Galaxy phone

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to easily delete photo albums on an iPhone

How to easily delete photo albums on an iPhone

Max Parker 1 month ago
How to hide Caller ID on Android

How to hide Caller ID on Android

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words