How to connect your Android phone to a TV

Smartphones are great – you can browse the web, play games, scroll through social media and just about anything else you could think of. The thing is, sometimes things look better on a TV than on a smartphone screen, so how do you connect your Android phone to your TV?

Thankfully, as long as you’ve got a Chromecast-enabled TV or a Chromecast dongle, it’s a simple process that takes only seconds to set up, allowing you to binge your favourite Netflix series or squeeze in a game of Call of Duty Mobile on the big screen.

It’s worth noting that the process varies slightly depending on the manufacturer of your phone, but all broadly follow the same steps.

With that said, here’s how you can wirelessly connect your Android phone to a TV using Chromecast.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

A Chromecast-enabled TV

A Wi-Fi connection

The Short Version

Turn on your Chromecast-enabled TV. Swipe down on your smartphone to access Quick Settings. Tap Screen Cast. Tap the name of the TV you’d like to connect to. Tap Start Now. Open the app or game that you’d like to mirror. Tap Disconnect in the notification shade when you’re done.