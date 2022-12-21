 large image

How to watch Die Hard: Stream the undeniable Christmas classic right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Want to stream John McClane’s epic battle at Nakatomi Plaza? We’ve got all the details you need to know to watch Die Hard at home this Christmas.

Home Alone, The Santa Clause and How The Grinch Stole Christmas. All great films that make for truly essential viewing at Christmastime and throughout the winter holiday, but if you’re after something that’s more suited to adults then there’s only one thing for it: Die Hard.

One of Bruce Willis’ most widely recognised films, Die Hard first hit the scene back in 1988 and has since become a true staple in both the action and Christmas genres (don’t debate me on this). It’s one of those rare movies that can be enjoyed at any time of year but if you’re looking to sit down and catch a viewing in time for Christmas then here’s all you need to know.

Where can I stream Die Hard?

If you want to stream Die Hard over the Christmas weekend (or even slightly earlier) then there’s only one place to go. Die Hard is available to stream via Disney Plus, so you’ll need an active membership to Disney’s streaming service in order to dive in.

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

  • Disney+
  • £7.99 a month
View Deal

It’s worth mentioning that you can also stream the other films in the series – from Die Hard 2, all the way up to A Good Day to Die Hard – on Disney Plus.

If you’d rather not sign up for Disney Plus then there are a few workarounds. For instance, you can rent the film via Amazon or Apple TV, or buy the film outright on either of those platforms so that you can enjoy repeat viewings at no extra cost.

Is Die Hard a Christmas Film?

Unequivocally, yes. Even though Die Hard features an action-packed story with plenty of fight scenes, it still adheres to several tropes that are typical of traditional Christmas fare.

For example, the whole movie starts with John McClane’s intention to reconnect with his family over Christmas (much like the neighbour in Home Alone), and throughout he constantly puts the safety and wellbeing of others ahead of himself (sounds a lot like George Bailey to me).

Even if you disagree, there’s plenty to love about Die Hard and you’ll be hard pressed to find a more energetic action-thriller to watch around the holidays.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

