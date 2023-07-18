Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to view your Apple Music history

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever heard a song suggestion on Apple Music and caught yourself humming it later that day, you might be wondering how you can revisit that track later on.

Apple Music keeps a record of your recent listening history, meaning you can actually see a list of all the songs and artists you listened to that day or week. This also means you can tap to clear your listening history if there are any particularly embarrassing tracks that make an appearance in that list.

Keep reading to learn how to view your Apple Music history in the iOS app, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section for steps on how to view your history in the desktop app.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Apple Music subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Apple Music 
  2. Tap the song currently playing 
  3. Tap the Playing Next icon 
  4. Swipe down

How to view your Apple Music history

  1. Step
    1

    Open Apple Music

    This guide will show you how to view your Apple Music history in the mobile app. Scroll down to the troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page to learn how to view your history on the desktop app. How to view your Apple Music history

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the song currently playing 

    You can find this at the bottom of the screen. How to view your Apple Music history

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Playing Next icon 

    This is the three-line icon in the bottom right corner that resembles a list. How to view your Apple Music history

  4. Step
    4

    Swipe down

    Swipe down anywhere on the screen to view your history above the Playing Next section. How to view your Apple Music history

Troubleshooting

How to view your Apple Music history in the desktop app

To view your history in the Apple Music desktop app, just click the three-line Playing Next icon next to the song playing in the top right corner of the screen.

How to clear your Apple Music history

You can delete your Apple Music history simply by tapping the Clear button in the top right corner of the screen shown in step 4.

