How to view your Apple Music history
If you’ve ever heard a song suggestion on Apple Music and caught yourself humming it later that day, you might be wondering how you can revisit that track later on.
Apple Music keeps a record of your recent listening history, meaning you can actually see a list of all the songs and artists you listened to that day or week. This also means you can tap to clear your listening history if there are any particularly embarrassing tracks that make an appearance in that list.
Keep reading to learn how to view your Apple Music history in the iOS app, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section for steps on how to view your history in the desktop app.
What you’ll need:
- An Apple Music subscription
How to view your Apple Music history
Step
1
Open Apple Music
This guide will show you how to view your Apple Music history in the mobile app. Scroll down to the troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page to learn how to view your history on the desktop app.
Step
2
Tap the song currently playing
You can find this at the bottom of the screen.
Step
3
Tap the Playing Next icon
This is the three-line icon in the bottom right corner that resembles a list.
Step
4
Swipe down
Swipe down anywhere on the screen to view your history above the Playing Next section.
Troubleshooting
To view your history in the Apple Music desktop app, just click the three-line Playing Next icon next to the song playing in the top right corner of the screen.
You can delete your Apple Music history simply by tapping the Clear button in the top right corner of the screen shown in step 4.