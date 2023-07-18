If you’ve ever heard a song suggestion on Apple Music and caught yourself humming it later that day, you might be wondering how you can revisit that track later on.

Apple Music keeps a record of your recent listening history, meaning you can actually see a list of all the songs and artists you listened to that day or week. This also means you can tap to clear your listening history if there are any particularly embarrassing tracks that make an appearance in that list.

Keep reading to learn how to view your Apple Music history in the iOS app, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section for steps on how to view your history in the desktop app.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

What you’ll need:

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Open Apple Music Tap the song currently playing Tap the Playing Next icon Swipe down