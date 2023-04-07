WhatsApp is an incredibly popular messaging platform with over 2.24 billion active users and around 100 billion messages sent every single day. That’s even more impressive when you consider it’s primarily a mobile app with no way to use the service without a connected smartphone.

But what about the iPad? It seems like the ideal gadget to chat with mates on WhatsApp, right?

The problem is that there isn’t currently an official WhatsApp app for iPad, so what are Apple-based WhatsApp users to do? While Apple would probably like you to use iMessage instead, there’s a second option available: WhatsApp Web.

The WhatsApp Web interface launched back in 2015 as a way to gain access to WhatsApp on a Mac or PC without the need for an app – and with iPads able to render full websites instead of mobile variants via the Safari browser, it’s also available on iPad.

There are a few restrictions compared to a full-blown app, most notably the lack of notifications, but it is a way to send and receive WhatsApp messages on the big screen of your tablet. If you’re interested, here’s how to do it.

What you’ll need:

An iPad

A smartphone with WhatsApp installed

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Open Safari on your iPad and head to web.whatsapp.com Open WhatsApp on your smartphone On Android, tap the three dots in the top-right and tap Linked Devices. On iPhone, tap Settings and then tap Linked Devices Tap Link a Device Use your smartphone to scan the QR code displayed on your iPad Send and receive WhatsApp messages on your iPad!

How to use WhatsApp on an iPad