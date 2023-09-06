Adobe’s clone stamp is one of the easiest ways to retouch an image quickly and seamlessly. Keep reading to learn how to use this convenient Photoshop tool.

The clone stamp allows you to select an area of your image and copy those pixels before pasting them in a different spot. This makes it ideal for covering blemishes, removing unwanted objects and cloning small details – such as flowers or stars – to place them elsewhere.

You can even use the tool as a brush to replicate textures from one section of your image to another and fill larger areas with a few swipes.

Scroll down for our step-by-step guide on how to use the clone stamp in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Select the clone stamp tool Adjust the size and settings of the stamp Hold Alt and click on the area you want to clone Click or brush over the area you want to stamp