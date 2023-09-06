Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use the clone stamp in Photoshop

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Adobe’s clone stamp is one of the easiest ways to retouch an image quickly and seamlessly. Keep reading to learn how to use this convenient Photoshop tool.

The clone stamp allows you to select an area of your image and copy those pixels before pasting them in a different spot. This makes it ideal for covering blemishes, removing unwanted objects and cloning small details – such as flowers or stars – to place them elsewhere.

You can even use the tool as a brush to replicate textures from one section of your image to another and fill larger areas with a few swipes.

Scroll down for our step-by-step guide on how to use the clone stamp in Photoshop.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Photoshop 
  2. Select the clone stamp tool 
  3. Adjust the size and settings of the stamp 
  4. Hold Alt and click on the area you want to clone 
  5. Click or brush over the area you want to stamp

How to use the clone stamp in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Photoshop 

    You can also duplicate the layer at this stage if you don’t want to make an permanent changes. How to use the clone stamp in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Select the clone stamp tool 

    This is the icon that looks like a stamp on the left side of the screen. How to use the clone stamp in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Adjust the size and settings of the stamp 

    The stamp needs to be big enough to cover the area you want to clone or hide. How to use the clone stamp in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Hold Alt and click on the area you want to clone 

    You’ll be able to see a preview of the area you’ve clone by moving the mouse around after this step. How to use the clone stamp in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Click or brush over the area you want to stamp

    Let go of Alt and click or brush over anywhere on the image to stamp the cloned image over the desired spot. How to use the clone stamp in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to edit the size of the clone stamp

You can make the clone stamp bigger or smaller by selecting the tool, clicking the icon circled in step 3 and dragging the size arrow to the left or the right.

How to undo the clone stamp in Photoshop

You can undo any clone stamp edits made in Photoshop by pressing Ctrl/Cmd+Z or clicking Edit and Undo Clone Stamp.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

