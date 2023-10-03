How to change the DPI in Photoshop

If you plan on printing your Photoshop projects, you need to be aware of DPI and how it can affect your work.

DPI stands for dots per inch and refers to the number of ink droplets a printer will produce per inch when a photography or design project is being printed. More dots equals more detail so it’s important you make sure the DPI is high enough if you want to share a crisp, high-resolution image on paper.

The standard for most photographers and graphic designers is 300 DPI, though the size of the image and printer used means you might need to go higher.

Keep reading to learn how to change the DPI of an image in Adobe Photoshop

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click Image Click Image Size Adjust the resolution next to Pixels/Inch Hit OK

