How to change the DPI in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you plan on printing your Photoshop projects, you need to be aware of DPI and how it can affect your work. 

DPI stands for dots per inch and refers to the number of ink droplets a printer will produce per inch when a photography or design project is being printed. More dots equals more detail so it’s important you make sure the DPI is high enough if you want to share a crisp, high-resolution image on paper. 

The standard for most photographers and graphic designers is 300 DPI, though the size of the image and printer used means you might need to go higher. 

Keep reading to learn how to change the DPI of an image in Adobe Photoshop 

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Photoshop
  2. Click Image
  3. Click Image Size
  4. Adjust the resolution next to Pixels/Inch
  5. Hit OK
How to change the DPI in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Photoshop

    Or create a new project. How to change the DPI in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Click Image

    You can find this option in the menu bar at the top of Photoshop. How to change the DPI in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click Image Size

    This should be directly above Canvas Size in the dropdown menu. How to change the DPI in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Adjust the resolution next to Pixels/Inch

    We changed the resolution to 300. How to change the DPI in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Hit OK

    That’s it. How to change the DPI in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

What is DPI?

DPI is the number of ink droplets a printer that are produced per inch by a printer.

What does DPI stand for?

DPI is an abbreviation of dots per inch.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

