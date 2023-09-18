How to draw smooth lines in Photoshop

Most drawing apps these days offer some form of line smoothing to allow you to draw without worrying about wobbly lines ruining your work.

We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to turn on brush smoothing in Photoshop to help combat shaky lines when sketching in the Adobe app.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Create or open your file in Photoshop Select the brush tool Increase the smoothing percentage Draw

