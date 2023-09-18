Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to draw smooth lines in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Most drawing apps these days offer some form of line smoothing to allow you to draw without worrying about wobbly lines ruining your work.

We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to turn on brush smoothing in Photoshop to help combat shaky lines when sketching in the Adobe app.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop
  • A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version 

  1. Create or open your file in Photoshop
  2. Select the brush tool
  3. Increase the smoothing percentage
  4. Draw
How to draw smooth lines in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open your file in Photoshop

    Or create a new file if you’re beginning a project from scratch. How to draw smooth lines in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Select the brush tool

    You can use any brush to do this. How to draw smooth lines in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Increase the smoothing percentage

    We opted for 70% but you can experiment with the percentage to see what number works best for you. How to draw smooth lines in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Draw

    As you can see, the line on the right is much smoother and less wobbly than the line on the left. How to draw smooth lines in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

Can I turn the smoothing up to 100%?

You can crank the smoothing up to 100%, but it’s worth noting that increasing the smoothing percentage will also make the brush tool slower. For this reason, you might want to select a slightly lower number.

How to draw straight lines in Photoshop

You can also use the brush tool to draw perfectly straight lines in Photoshop. Check out our guide to learn how to do it.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

