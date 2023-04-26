How to use Sky Replacement in Photoshop

From positioning your subject to adjusting the lighting, there are a lot of variables you can control when taking a photo. Sadly, the weather isn’t one of them.

Whether you’re looking to create an ominous fantasy scene with looming storm clouds, pump up the colours in a bland-looking sunset or replace the dreary English forecast with a sunny blue sky, there are countless instances in which you might want to swap out the sky in a photo with one click.

This is where Adobe Photoshop’s Sky Replacement tool comes in handy. Keep reading to learn how to use this nifty AI-powered feature.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click Edit Choose Sky Replacement Pick a sky Make any adjustments and hit OK