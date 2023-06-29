Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever wondered if there’s a quicker way to complete a specific task on your iPhone, the answer might just be yes.

Apple’s Shortcuts app allows you to create “shortcuts” that reduce multiple actions into one convenient tap (or voice command with the help of Siri).

That means you can get directions from a calendar event, forward messages across apps, create GIFs, personalise your home screen with custom app icons and more. Once you’re done setting them up, all of these tasks will be quicker and easier to complete using your handy shortcut.

Keep reading to learn all the basics you need to know when opening the Shortcuts app for the first time.

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal

Now you’re chance to get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £36.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • No upfront cost
  • Only £36.99/month
View Deal

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone or iPad
  • The Shortcuts app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Shortcuts app 
  2. Tap the Plus icon
  3. Tap Add Action 
  4. Decide what you want your shortcut to do 
  5. Name your shortcut and choose an icon
  6. Tap Done

How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Shortcuts app 

    The app should come pre-installed on your iPhone or iPad, but if you don’t have it you can find it in the App Store. How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Plus icon

    You can find this icon in the top right corner of the screen. How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Add Action 

    This is the big blue button in the middle of the screen. How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Choose what you want your shortcut to do 

    You can search for a specific action or use the suggestions to come up with ideas. How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on your shortcut’s name to give it a new name

    You can also change the icon at this stage. How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Rename

    Or Choose Icon to pick a new icon.
    How to use Shortcuts on iPhone 6

  7. Step
    7

    Type a new name for your shortcut

    This name is also what Siri will use to refer to your shortcut. How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Done

    That’s it – you’ve made a shortcut. How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

Troubleshooting

How to delete a shortcut on iPhone

To delete a shortcut, simply tap Edit at the top of the Shortcuts app, select any shortcuts you want to remove and tap Delete.

How to make an automation in the Shortcuts app

An automation is a type of shortcut that is triggered by an event (such as the clock hitting a certain time or when you receive a message from a specific person) rather than manually.

To create an automation, just enter the automation tab at the bottom of the Shortcuts app and tap the plus icon to get started.

You might like…

How to listen to Apple Music offline

How to listen to Apple Music offline

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to get My AI on Snapchat

How to get My AI on Snapchat

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
How to delete your TikTok account

How to delete your TikTok account

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
How to check your phone number on iPhone

How to check your phone number on iPhone

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.