How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

If you’ve ever wondered if there’s a quicker way to complete a specific task on your iPhone, the answer might just be yes.

Apple’s Shortcuts app allows you to create “shortcuts” that reduce multiple actions into one convenient tap (or voice command with the help of Siri).

That means you can get directions from a calendar event, forward messages across apps, create GIFs, personalise your home screen with custom app icons and more. Once you’re done setting them up, all of these tasks will be quicker and easier to complete using your handy shortcut.

Keep reading to learn all the basics you need to know when opening the Shortcuts app for the first time.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or iPad

The Shortcuts app

The Short Version

Open the Shortcuts app Tap the Plus icon Tap Add Action Decide what you want your shortcut to do Name your shortcut and choose an icon Tap Done