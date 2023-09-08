How to use Phone Link for iPhone

Phone Link is a handy Windows feature that allows you to access smartphone calls, messages and notifications from the comfort of your Windows 11 PC.

Up until recently, the feature was only available on Android devices. Now, Microsoft has made it possible to link your Windows desktop or laptop with an iPhone instead. The update opens up this feature to those not yet committed to a single ecosystem, as well as for anyone who might carry an iPhone for personal use and a Windows device for work. All you need to get started is a Windows 11 PC and an iPhone running iOS 14 or higher.

Keep reading to learn how to set up Phone Link on your iPhone right now.

What you’ll need:

A Windows PC running Windows 11

An iPhone running iOS 14 or higher

The Short Version

Open Phone Link on your Windows PC Choose iPhone Scan the QR code with your iPhone Tap Open Tap Continue Allow Link To Windows to use Bluetooth