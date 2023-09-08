Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Phone Link for iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Phone Link is a handy Windows feature that allows you to access smartphone calls, messages and notifications from the comfort of your Windows 11 PC.

Up until recently, the feature was only available on Android devices. Now, Microsoft has made it possible to link your Windows desktop or laptop with an iPhone instead. The update opens up this feature to those not yet committed to a single ecosystem, as well as for anyone who might carry an iPhone for personal use and a Windows device for work. All you need to get started is a Windows 11 PC and an iPhone running iOS 14 or higher.

Keep reading to learn how to set up Phone Link on your iPhone right now.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Windows PC running Windows 11 
  • An iPhone running iOS 14 or higher 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Phone Link on your Windows PC 
  2. Choose iPhone 
  3. Scan the QR code with your iPhone 
  4. Tap Open 
  5. Tap Continue 
  6. Allow Link To Windows to use Bluetooth

How to use Phone Link for iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    You can find this search bar at the bottom of your screen. How to use Phone Link for iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    This will open the Phone Link app on your Windows PC. How to use Phone Link for iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Choose iPhone

    Your iPhone will need to be running iOS 14 or above for Phone Link to work. How to use Phone Link for iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Scan the QR code with your iPhone 

    You can use your iPhone’s camera app to complete this step. How to use Phone Link for iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Open

    This will take you to the Phone Link app on your phone. How to use Phone Link for iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Continue to allow the app to use Bluetooth

    Phone Link uses Bluetooth to send calls, messages and notifications to your Windows PC. How to use Phone Link for iPhone

  7. Step
    7

    Tap OK to confirm

    This will allow your devices to pair. Then, simply tap Pair when prompted to complete the pairing process. How to use Phone Link for iPhone

Troubleshooting

How to allow permissions

You won’t be able to view any calls, messages or notifications if your laptop doesn’t have permission to do so. You can do this by going to Settings and then Features in the Phone Link app.

How to remove a phone from Phone Link

To disconnect a phone from your laptop, simply open Phone Link on your PC, go to Settings, click My Devices and remove your phone from the list. You can also head into your Bluetooth settings on either device and choose to forget the other if you want to ensure they don’t connect again in the future.

You might like…

How to check for updates on Steam

How to check for updates on Steam

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to hide orders on Amazon

How to hide orders on Amazon

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11

How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
How to upload a video to YouTube

How to upload a video to YouTube

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.