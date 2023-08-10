How to use Perspective Warp in Photoshop

Photoshop’s Perspective Warp feature is one of the most useful tools to understand in the image editing app.

Not only can it be used to straighten buildings and align objects in a photo, but it can also be used to correct lens distortion caused by your camera. This means you can effectively transform a telephoto shot into a wide-angle one with a little bit of Photoshop magic.

Keep reading to learn how to use the Perspective Warp tool in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click Edit Choose Perspective Warp Click and drag to create a square around your object Choose Warp Drag the corners of the shape where you want them Click the tick icon to confirm