How to use iMessage on Android

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The blue vs green bubble debate has been raging for years, with Team Apple lording its blue bubble status over its green Android brethren. However, that could all be about to change with new apps that allow Android users to send and receive messages via iMessage.

The two leading names in iMessage on Android are Sunbird and Beeper, though the former has temporarily shut down its service while it investigates potential flaws in its security. The latter, on the other hand, is going full-steam ahead with a near-flawless implementation of iMessage for Android users. 

In fact, Beeper doesn’t just bring iMessage to Android; it’s an all-in-one chat app that also supports platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Signal.

With that said, Beeper currently represents the easiest (and most well-polished) way of using iMessage on an Android smartphone – and here’s how you can set it up. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android smartphone
  • A PC or Mac
  • Access to the Beeper app

The Short Version 

  1. Join the Beeper waitlist
  2. Download the Beeper Desktop app
  3. Sign in with your Beeper credentials
  4. Click the plus icon in the bottom-left corner
  5. Click iMessage
  6. Click Start and enter your Apple ID credentials
  7. Download Beeper for Android
  8. Log in to your Beeper account
  9. Enjoy iMessage on Android

  1. Step
    1

    Join the Beeper waitlist

    The first step is to join the Beeper waitlist, as at the time of writing, it remains invite-only. The waitlist goes down quite quickly though, so get registered and hang tight – you’ll get an email once you’ve been accepted. Beeper website

  2. Step
    2

    Download the Beeper Desktop app

    Once you’ve gained access to Beeper, the next step is to download and install the Beeper desktop app from the Beeper website. Don’t worry; this is only for setup purposes; it won’t need to be always-on like some iMessage alternatives on Android. Beeper desktop download

  3. Step
    3

    Sign in with your Beeper credentials

    Open the Beeper desktop app and log in with your Beeper details.Beeper desktop login

  4. Step
    4

    Click the plus icon in the bottom-left corner

    From the main Beeper interface, click the plus icon in the bottom-left corner to add a new social network or messaging platform. Beeper interface

  5. Step
    5

    Click iMessage

    Click the iMessage logo on the left-hand side of the pop-up window.Add new network

  6. Step
    6

    Click Continue and enter your Apple ID credentials

    Click Continue to begin the iMessage setup process. This will require you to sign in with your existing Apple ID and verify the connection if you use two-factor authentication. Once setup is complete, you should see confirmation that the account has been linked to Beeper and is ready to use.Connect iMessage to Beeper

  7. Step
    7

    Download Beeper for Android 

    On your Android phone, open Google Play and download the Beeper app.Beeper on Android

  8. Step
    8

    Log in to your Beeper account

    Open the Beeper app and log in with your Beeper credentials. You may be prompted to verify the login on your Beeper desktop app, so keep it handy!Beeper Android login

  9. Step
    9

    Enjoy iMessage on Android! 

    There you have it! You can now use iMessage on Android, complete with advanced iMessage features like editing sent messages and the ability to unsend them altogether.iMessage on Android

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I use my mobile number for iMessage on Android?

Due to the way that Beeper is designed, you’ll only be able to send and receive messages from the email account(s) associated with your Apple ID. Only iPhone users can register their numbers at this point.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

