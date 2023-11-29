How to use iMessage on Android

The blue vs green bubble debate has been raging for years, with Team Apple lording its blue bubble status over its green Android brethren. However, that could all be about to change with new apps that allow Android users to send and receive messages via iMessage.

The two leading names in iMessage on Android are Sunbird and Beeper, though the former has temporarily shut down its service while it investigates potential flaws in its security. The latter, on the other hand, is going full-steam ahead with a near-flawless implementation of iMessage for Android users.

In fact, Beeper doesn’t just bring iMessage to Android; it’s an all-in-one chat app that also supports platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Signal.

With that said, Beeper currently represents the easiest (and most well-polished) way of using iMessage on an Android smartphone – and here’s how you can set it up.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

A PC or Mac

Access to the Beeper app

The Short Version

Join the Beeper waitlist Download the Beeper Desktop app Sign in with your Beeper credentials Click the plus icon in the bottom-left corner Click iMessage Click Start and enter your Apple ID credentials Download Beeper for Android Log in to your Beeper account Enjoy iMessage on Android