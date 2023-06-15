Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use emojis on macOS

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Want to level up your online conversations and inject some personality into your messages? Emoji could be the answer! While they’re easily accessible on iPhone and Android, Mac users often wonder how to access them. Well, fret not, because we have the solution for you.

Inserting emojis into your text on a Mac is a piece of cake, and we’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s a nifty keyboard shortcut that brings up an iOS-style emoji picker in almost any app across macOS. So, whether you’re itching to add some flair to a tweet or spice up an iMessage, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to effortlessly insert emojis on your Mac, one (or ten) at a time!

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal

Now you’re chance to get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £36.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • No upfront cost
  • Only £36.99/month
View Deal

What you’ll need: 

  • A Mac desktop or MacBook
  • A keyboard

The Short Version 

  1. Select the text field you’d like to use emoji in.
  2. Press Control + Option + Space Bar.
  3. Scroll through and select the emoji you’d like to use.
  4. Repeat as necessary.

  1. Step
    1

    Select the text field you’d like to insert emoji into

    The first step is a rather simple one; select the text field you’d like to insert emoji into. The good news is that emoji work in most apps on macOS, including Messages and Notes, and can be used in Safari too – just not as a part of a URL. 
    Notes app on macOS

  2. Step
    2

    Press Control + Option + Space Bar

    On your Mac keyboard, press Control + Option + Space Bar at the same time to access the emoji picker. You can also use this option to insert special characters not usually present on keyboards.Emoji keyboard shortcut on macOS

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll through and select your chosen emoji

    From the mini-window that appears next to your text field, scroll through and click on the emoji you’d like to insert. You can also search for emoji by name if you know what it’s called.macOS emoji picker window

  4. Step
    4

    Repeat as necessary

    Emoji are a bit like chocolates – the more, the better. With that said, you can repeat this process as many times as you’d like to insert a line of emoji to help express your feelings digitally! emoji in the Notes app

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I access the emoji picker?

It’s possible that the app or website in question doesn’t support the emoji picker – we’ve had issues using it in Google Docs, for example. If you’re certain that it should work in the app in question, try restarting your Mac – that has fixed emoji-related issues for us in the past. 

You might like…

How to use Android Nearby Share on Mac

How to use Android Nearby Share on Mac

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
How to play Minecraft on a Chromebook

How to play Minecraft on a Chromebook

Adam Speight 7 days ago
How to install MacOS Sonoma right now

How to install MacOS Sonoma right now

Adam Speight 1 week ago
How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to change your username in Windows 11

How to change your username in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to delete all your data from ChatGPT

How to delete all your data from ChatGPT

Adam Speight 2 weeks ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.