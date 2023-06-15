How to use emojis on macOS

Want to level up your online conversations and inject some personality into your messages? Emoji could be the answer! While they’re easily accessible on iPhone and Android, Mac users often wonder how to access them. Well, fret not, because we have the solution for you.

Inserting emojis into your text on a Mac is a piece of cake, and we’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s a nifty keyboard shortcut that brings up an iOS-style emoji picker in almost any app across macOS. So, whether you’re itching to add some flair to a tweet or spice up an iMessage, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to effortlessly insert emojis on your Mac, one (or ten) at a time!

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal Now you’re chance to get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £36.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Mobiles.co.uk

No upfront cost

Only £36.99/month View Deal

What you’ll need:

A Mac desktop or MacBook

A keyboard

The Short Version

Select the text field you’d like to use emoji in. Press Control + Option + Space Bar. Scroll through and select the emoji you’d like to use. Repeat as necessary.