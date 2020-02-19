Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Best Mac 2020: What are the best Apple computers?

Ryan Jones |

Searching for the best Mac? Then you’re in luck, as we’ve rounded up all the greatest Apple computers that you can currently buy. 

We’ve included Macs of all shapes and sizes in order to tailor this list for a widespread set of requirements, whether you’re looking for the most powerful PC possible, or just want a lightweight laptop you can easily stow in a bag.

To help you out on your search for the best Mac, we’ve provided a quick summary below. And if you want a more comprehensive guide, keep scrolling down as we go into detail for each option.

  • Best Apple laptop: MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)
  • Best Apple desktop PC: iMac (2019)
  • Best 13-inch Apple laptop: MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018)
  • Best Apple laptop for portability: MacBook Air (2018)
  • Best bargain Apple desktop PC: iMac (2017)

Related: Best Laptop Deals

MacBook Pro 16

1. MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

Apple’s best Mac is a powerhouse portable

Pros:

  • Incredibly powerful
  • Bigger display still looks stunning
  • Scissor keyboard a huge improvement
  • More stylish with smaller bezel

Cons: 

  • Very expensive
  • Stingy port offering
  • Lack of Wi-Fi 6

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is currently Apple’s best Mac/laptop, offering one of the best performances seen in a portable yet. If you want to get demanding work done on the go, then there’s few alternatives better than this MacBook Pro, either on MacOS or Windows.

Apple has also fixed a slew of issues from previous MacBook models too, with the most noticeable being the switch to Scissor keys for a more satisfying typing experience. The bezel has also been squeezed down to allow for a more elegant design and slightly larger screen at 16 inches.

This isn’t a perfect laptop though, with frustrating omissions such as USB-A ports, SD card slots and Wi-Fi 6 support. And since this MacBook Pro has a starting price of £2399, you should only really buy it if you’re going to get the most of the super-powered performance. But if you need a laptop for editing video and rendering animations on the fly, then this MacBook Pro is certainly worth the money.

2. iMac (2019)

The best all-in-one Apple desktop PC

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.
Apple 27" iMac Retina 5K Display, 3.7GHz 6-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 580X 8GB (2019) $2,399.00
In Stock
Amazon
View
$1229 View at Adorama
$1399 View at B&H Photo Video
About our deals

Pros:

  • CPU and GPU refreshes offer decent performance boost
  • Screen is superb for designers and creatives
  • Varied configuration options

Cons: 

  • Monitor’s bezel looks outdated

The iMac (2019) is an excellent desktop PC, boasting an all-in-one design to make life significantly easier. With a solid processor performance, gorgeous 4K screen and inclusion of Radeon Pro graphics card, the iMac hits all the criteria you’d earmark for a powerful desktop PC.

With a £1249 starting price, the iMac (2019) offers fantastic value too. You’ll be hard pressed to find an all-in-one Windows PC this fantastic at the same price point. And while the cost can soon spiral up when upgrading the specs, you can still be sure you’re getting a best-in-class computer.

It’s difficult to find any flaws here, but the design could be argued to be slightly outdated. With laptop and monitor manufacturers determined to eradicate the bezel, the iMac suddenly looks comparatively chunky. But with the MacBook Pro recently seeing an aesthetic makeover, we’re sure Apple will soon glam up its desktop range too.

The 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro open, with the default High Sierra image set as the background.

3. MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018)

Sweet-spot blend of power and portability

Pros:

  • Best-in-class Retina display
  • High quality build and design
  • Features Thunderbolt 3 ports

Cons: 

  • Cramped and uncomfortable keyboard
  • Touchpad depresses awkwardly
  • Limited port options
  • Expensive

The MacBook Pro 13-inch is a great compromise between the 15-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, offering a powerhouse performance in an ultra-portable frame.

Weighing just 1.37kg, this laptop can easily be classed as lightweight, and yet still offers a solid performance thanks to Intel’s 8th-generation processor. It is admittedly out of date compared to Windows 10 rivals and has yet to receive the keyboard switch upgrade like the larger 16-inch Pro, but is still an all-round great laptop.

With a starting price of £1299, it’s only slightly more expensive than the MacBook Air and yet boasts better specs. This means that – unless you’re bothered by the slight weight difference with the MacBook Air – the MacBook Pro 13-inch should be the go to option for anyone looking for a Apple laptop at a fairly reasonable price.

Apple MacBook Air 2018

4. MacBook Air (2018)

A great laptop that prioritises portability above all else

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.
Apple MacBook Air 2018 A1932 13.3" Retina LCD Screen SILVER, Complete GRADE A $600
In Stock
EBay
View
$685 View at Adorama
$794.95 View at Walmart
About our deals

Pros:

  • Lightweight, premium-feel body
  • Gorgeous Retina Display screen
  • Classic design

Cons: 

  • Lack of port options
  • Better Windows alternatives

Weighing just 1.25 kg, the MacBook Air (2018) is an ideal portable for those constantly on the move, whether that’s commuting to work or travelling abroad.

The biggest issue with the MacBook Air that it hasn’t had a major refresh since 2018, so it’s lagging behind a lot of Windows ultrabooks in terms of both design and performance. The likes of the Dell XPS 13 and Surface Laptop 3 are similarly priced, yet feature integrated graphics for low-end gaming. That chunky bezel is also starting to look unflattering.

If you’re locked into the Apple ecosystem and want an ultra-portable laptop, then the MacBook Air is still a worthwhile buy. Just bear in mind that a new iteration is likely to arrive in 2020, as it’s in serious need of a refresh.

5. iMac (2017)

Apple’s desktop PC is the best Mac for shrewd bargain hunters

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.
Apple 32GB (2 x 16GB) 2400MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM PC4-19200 Memory Upgrade for Late 2015-2017 iMac 27 inch with Retina 5K Display $797.77
In Stock
Amazon
View
About our deals

Pros:

  • Stunning screen
  • Near-silent running
  • Features dedicated GPU
  • Excellent peripherals

Cons: 

  • Outdated specs
  • Measly 8GB of RAM
  • Needs an SSD

It should come as no surprise that the iMac (2017) just isn’t as good as the 2019 iteration, with the latter featuring more up-to-date specs and a far superior performance.

So is there any reason why you would bother buying the 2017 model? Well if you’re not going to be throwing anything taxing at this PC, you might as well get the less powerful version and save a few pounds. Plus, the iMac (2017) frequently sees price reductions in the likes of Black Friday, ensuring the potential of bagging an even bigger bargain.

So while the iMac (2017) is far from being the best Mac in this list, it’s still worth a punt if you fancy yourself as a cost-cutting bargain hunter and aren’t fussed about the privilege of portability.

Ryan Jones
Deputy Computing Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…
Ryan Jones

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX