Best Mac 2020: What are the best Apple computers?

Searching for the best Mac? Then you’re in luck, as we’ve rounded up all the greatest Apple computers that you can currently buy.

We’ve included Macs of all shapes and sizes in order to tailor this list for a widespread set of requirements, whether you’re looking for the most powerful PC possible, or just want a lightweight laptop you can easily stow in a bag.

To help you out on your search for the best Mac, we’ve provided a quick summary below. And if you want a more comprehensive guide, keep scrolling down as we go into detail for each option.

Best Apple laptop: MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) Best Apple desktop PC: iMac (2019)

iMac (2019) Best 13-inch Apple laptop: MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) Best Apple laptop for portability: MacBook Air (2018)

MacBook Air (2018) Best bargain Apple desktop PC: iMac (2017)

1. MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

Apple’s best Mac is a powerhouse portable

Pros:

Incredibly powerful

Bigger display still looks stunning

Scissor keyboard a huge improvement

More stylish with smaller bezel

Cons:

Very expensive

Stingy port offering

Lack of Wi-Fi 6

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is currently Apple’s best Mac/laptop, offering one of the best performances seen in a portable yet. If you want to get demanding work done on the go, then there’s few alternatives better than this MacBook Pro, either on MacOS or Windows.

Apple has also fixed a slew of issues from previous MacBook models too, with the most noticeable being the switch to Scissor keys for a more satisfying typing experience. The bezel has also been squeezed down to allow for a more elegant design and slightly larger screen at 16 inches.

This isn’t a perfect laptop though, with frustrating omissions such as USB-A ports, SD card slots and Wi-Fi 6 support. And since this MacBook Pro has a starting price of £2399, you should only really buy it if you’re going to get the most of the super-powered performance. But if you need a laptop for editing video and rendering animations on the fly, then this MacBook Pro is certainly worth the money.

Read our full MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) review

2. iMac (2019)

The best all-in-one Apple desktop PC

Pros:

CPU and GPU refreshes offer decent performance boost

Screen is superb for designers and creatives

Varied configuration options

Cons:

Monitor’s bezel looks outdated

The iMac (2019) is an excellent desktop PC, boasting an all-in-one design to make life significantly easier. With a solid processor performance, gorgeous 4K screen and inclusion of Radeon Pro graphics card, the iMac hits all the criteria you’d earmark for a powerful desktop PC.

With a £1249 starting price, the iMac (2019) offers fantastic value too. You’ll be hard pressed to find an all-in-one Windows PC this fantastic at the same price point. And while the cost can soon spiral up when upgrading the specs, you can still be sure you’re getting a best-in-class computer.

It’s difficult to find any flaws here, but the design could be argued to be slightly outdated. With laptop and monitor manufacturers determined to eradicate the bezel, the iMac suddenly looks comparatively chunky. But with the MacBook Pro recently seeing an aesthetic makeover, we’re sure Apple will soon glam up its desktop range too.

Read our full Apple iMac (2019) review

3. MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018)

Sweet-spot blend of power and portability

Pros:

Best-in-class Retina display

High quality build and design

Features Thunderbolt 3 ports

Cons:

Cramped and uncomfortable keyboard

Touchpad depresses awkwardly

Limited port options

Expensive

The MacBook Pro 13-inch is a great compromise between the 15-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, offering a powerhouse performance in an ultra-portable frame.

Weighing just 1.37kg, this laptop can easily be classed as lightweight, and yet still offers a solid performance thanks to Intel’s 8th-generation processor. It is admittedly out of date compared to Windows 10 rivals and has yet to receive the keyboard switch upgrade like the larger 16-inch Pro, but is still an all-round great laptop.

With a starting price of £1299, it’s only slightly more expensive than the MacBook Air and yet boasts better specs. This means that – unless you’re bothered by the slight weight difference with the MacBook Air – the MacBook Pro 13-inch should be the go to option for anyone looking for a Apple laptop at a fairly reasonable price.

Read our full MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) review

4. MacBook Air (2018)

A great laptop that prioritises portability above all else

Pros:

Lightweight, premium-feel body

Gorgeous Retina Display screen

Classic design

Cons:

Lack of port options

Better Windows alternatives

Weighing just 1.25 kg, the MacBook Air (2018) is an ideal portable for those constantly on the move, whether that’s commuting to work or travelling abroad.

The biggest issue with the MacBook Air that it hasn’t had a major refresh since 2018, so it’s lagging behind a lot of Windows ultrabooks in terms of both design and performance. The likes of the Dell XPS 13 and Surface Laptop 3 are similarly priced, yet feature integrated graphics for low-end gaming. That chunky bezel is also starting to look unflattering.

If you’re locked into the Apple ecosystem and want an ultra-portable laptop, then the MacBook Air is still a worthwhile buy. Just bear in mind that a new iteration is likely to arrive in 2020, as it’s in serious need of a refresh.

Read our full MacBook Air (2018) review

5. iMac (2017)

Apple’s desktop PC is the best Mac for shrewd bargain hunters

Pros:

Stunning screen

Near-silent running

Features dedicated GPU

Excellent peripherals

Cons:

Outdated specs

Measly 8GB of RAM

Needs an SSD

It should come as no surprise that the iMac (2017) just isn’t as good as the 2019 iteration, with the latter featuring more up-to-date specs and a far superior performance.

So is there any reason why you would bother buying the 2017 model? Well if you’re not going to be throwing anything taxing at this PC, you might as well get the less powerful version and save a few pounds. Plus, the iMac (2017) frequently sees price reductions in the likes of Black Friday, ensuring the potential of bagging an even bigger bargain.

So while the iMac (2017) is far from being the best Mac in this list, it’s still worth a punt if you fancy yourself as a cost-cutting bargain hunter and aren’t fussed about the privilege of portability.

Read our full iMac (2017) review

