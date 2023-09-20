How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

If you’ve ever told a friend to text you when they get home safely, Apple’s new Check In tool is for you. Here’s how to use it.

Check In is an iOS 17 feature that allows you to share important information with another person when making your way from one location to another. The tool allows you to select a location or set up a timer to correspond with your journey and send it to a chosen friend or family member. Your iPhone will then monitor your journey and alert your contact if you don’t seem to be progressing toward your location for an extended period of time, sharing your location, battery percentage, network signal and more with that person.

If you do arrive safely your phone will either prompt you to Check In or automatically let your friend know you’ve arrived, depending on your settings.

Keep reading to learn how to use the Check In feature in iOS 17…

What you’ll need:

An iPhone XR/XS or above

iOS 17 installed on both your and your recipient’s phones

The Short Version

Tap the Plus icon in any iMessage chat Tap More Select Check In Tap Edit Set a time or location Hit Send Tap Details when you arrive at your location Tap Cancel Check In