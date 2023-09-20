Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever told a friend to text you when they get home safely, Apple’s new Check In tool is for you. Here’s how to use it.

Check In is an iOS 17 feature that allows you to share important information with another person when making your way from one location to another. The tool allows you to select a location or set up a timer to correspond with your journey and send it to a chosen friend or family member. Your iPhone will then monitor your journey and alert your contact if you don’t seem to be progressing toward your location for an extended period of time, sharing your location, battery percentage, network signal and more with that person.

If you do arrive safely your phone will either prompt you to Check In or automatically let your friend know you’ve arrived, depending on your settings.

Keep reading to learn how to use the Check In feature in iOS 17…

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone XR/XS or above 
  • iOS 17 installed on both your and your recipient’s phones

The Short Version 

  1. Tap the Plus icon in any iMessage chat
  2. Tap More
  3. Select Check In
  4. Tap Edit
  5. Set a time or location
  6. Hit Send
  7. Tap Details when you arrive at your location
  8. Tap Cancel Check In

How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  1. Step
    1

    Tap the Plus icon in any iMessage chat

    You can find it in the bottom left corner. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  2. Step
    2

    Tap More

    Or swipe upwards to show more options. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  3. Step
    3

    Select Check In

    The icon is yellow with a black tick. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Edit

    You might first need to tap through an explanation of Check In if this is your first time using the feature. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  5. Step
    5

    Set a time or location

    Then tap Done to confirm. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Send

    This is the blue arrow icon in the bottom right corner. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Details when you arrive at your location

    Or respond to the Check In prompt if iMessage notifies you first. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Cancel Check In

    If you haven’t received the Check In prompt yet or you arrive early, click Cancel Check In to let your friend know you’ve arrived at your destination. If you use the location option, Apple should automatically let your friend know when you arrive on time. How to use Check In on iPhone in iOS 17

Troubleshooting

How to cancel Check In on iPhone?

You can easily cancel any Check In by following steps 7 and 8 above. Simply tap Details and hit Cancel Check In at any time to turn off Check In.

Why won’t Check In work?

Check In requires both the sender and recipient to be using iPhones updated to run iOS 17. If your device won’t let you send Check In to a specific contact, ask if their phone is also running iOS 17.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

