How to use Best Take on Google Pixel 8

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro continue Google’s journey of AI-powered photo editing with new features including Best Take, a new tool that looks to deliver those perfect group selfies.

Anyone who has tried to take a photo of a group of people will no doubt know how hard it is to get everyone to look at the camera at the same time. Some will look away, some might have their eyes closed, and others might pull a funny face. While traditionally you’ll have to keep snapping away to get that perfect shot, Best Take simplifies the process.

Using AI, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can analyse photos taken in quick succession and allow you to simply swap out the faces of anyone looking away, blinking, etc, for a pose in another shot where they were looking at the camera. It’s a cool bit of tech that’ll make taking group selfies a much simpler process.

If you’re interested, here’s how to use Best Take on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

What you’ll need: 

  • Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro
  • A handful of photos taken within seconds of each other
  • Google Photos app

The Short Version 

  1. Take multiple pictures or group selfies in quick succession.
  2. Open the Google Photos app.
  3. Tap on one of the photos you took.
  4. Tap Edit. 
  5. Tap Tools.
  6. Tap Best Take.
  7. Tap the faces and various facial expressions to preview them.
  8. Tap Save a Copy.
  1. Step
    1

    Take multiple pictures or group selfies in quick succession

    To be able to use Google’s Best Take technology, you’ll need multiple pictures taken within seconds of each other. This can either be a group shot or a selfie, though the tech is best utilised with multiple people in the shot. Pixel 8 Camera

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Google Photos app

    Once you’ve got your photos, the next step is to open the Google Photos app.Google Pixel 8 home screen

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on one of the photos you took

    Tap on one of the photos you just took to preview it in full-screen mode. Google Photos interface

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Edit

    Tap the Edit button at the bottom of the screen.Google Photos image preview

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Tools

    Scroll along the icons at the bottom of the screen until you find Tools. Tap it to continue.Google Photo Edit tools

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Best Take

    You should now see the new Best Take option alongside other AI-powered filters like Magic Eraser, Background Blur and Portrait Lighting. Tap Best Take to continue.Best Take on the Pixel 8

  7. Step
    7

    Tap the faces and various facial expressions to preview them

    From this menu, you’ll be presented with your base photo and a bunch of faces beneath the photo.

    To change the expression of someone who was, say, pulling a face or looking away from the camera, tap the person’s face and browse the alternative options available at the bottom of the screen. Tap each face to preview it and make sure it looks natural, as Google’s AI sometimes gets it a little… wrong.

    Continue this process until you’re happy with the poses of everyone in the photo.Best Take on the Pixel 8

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Done

    Once you’re happy with the way your photo looks, tap Done in the bottom-right corner. Best Take options

  9. Step
    9

    Tap Save a Copy

    Once you’re happy with the compilation you’ve created, simply tap Save a Copy in the bottom-right corner to save your AI-perfected masterpiece, ready for sharing with friends and family on social media. Best Take on the Pixel 8

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I find the Best Take tool?

The Best Take tool will only appear when there are a few photos available taken within seconds of each other. If you change the framing or people move around, you won’t be able to use the tech.

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

