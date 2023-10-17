The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro continue Google’s journey of AI-powered photo editing with new features including Best Take, a new tool that looks to deliver those perfect group selfies.

Anyone who has tried to take a photo of a group of people will no doubt know how hard it is to get everyone to look at the camera at the same time. Some will look away, some might have their eyes closed, and others might pull a funny face. While traditionally you’ll have to keep snapping away to get that perfect shot, Best Take simplifies the process.

Using AI, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can analyse photos taken in quick succession and allow you to simply swap out the faces of anyone looking away, blinking, etc, for a pose in another shot where they were looking at the camera. It’s a cool bit of tech that’ll make taking group selfies a much simpler process.

If you’re interested, here’s how to use Best Take on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro

A handful of photos taken within seconds of each other

Google Photos app

The Short Version

Take multiple pictures or group selfies in quick succession. Open the Google Photos app. Tap on one of the photos you took. Tap Edit. Tap Tools. Tap Best Take. Tap the faces and various facial expressions to preview them. Tap Save a Copy.

Pixel 8 Pro with Unlimited Data So long as you don’t mind parting with a heftier upfront cost than our adjacent Pixel 8 Pro deal, this option will get you an unrestricted data cap for the pleasure. Mobiles UK

£99 upfront

Just £38.99/month View Deal