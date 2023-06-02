How to use Bedtime mode on Android

There’s nothing worse than getting a random notification or unwanted call in the middle of the night, waking you up and sending you into a bit of a panic, right? Well, there’s a way to stop that from happening on Android devices, and it’s called Bedtime mode.

Bedtime mode is essentially what it says on the tin; a special mode on your smartphone activated when you go to bed. The functionality will block most incoming calls and notifications, with the exception of calls from favourited contacts, repeat callers and alarms, as well as turn the display black and white to deter you from endless scrolling when you should really be getting some much-needed sleep.

The problem is that this functionality is hidden deep within the Settings app of most Android phones, and it’s not enabled by default. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to set up once you know how, and that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in. Here’s how to set up and use Bedtime mode on your Android smartphone.

Editor’s Note: We used the Motorola Razr (2022) running close-to-stock Android 13 for the purposes of this tutorial, and the steps may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer and the UI of your smartphone.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone running Android 11 or later

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Digital Wellbeing and parental controls. Tap Bedtime mode. Toggle on your preferred Bedtime mode settings. Tap Next. Set your bedtime schedule. Tap done.

