How to use Android Nearby Share on Mac

AirDrop is a handy tool if you’ve got an iPhone and a Mac, but what if you’re one of the few Mac users with an Android? Here’s how you can use Android Nearby Share on Mac to receive files wirelessly.

Nearby Share is Android’s equivalent of Apple’s AirDrop functionality, essentially letting you quickly and easily share content wirelessly between devices without having to rely on a physical connection or uploading content beforehand.

It’s very handy tech that lets you quickly share photos, videos or any other files between devices using a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with security features in place to make sure you’re not spammed with random Nearby Share requests or likewise sent any malicious content that could hack or otherwise interfere with your smartphone.

The question is, what if you’re a Mac and Android user? Admittedly the use case is a little niche – MacBook owners tend to have an iPhone as the two work well together – but it does happen.

While you might assume that you’re locked to the realm of Google Drive or good old-fashioned emails to share files between the two devices, there is a way to use Nearby Share on a Mac to receive files.

The catch? It’s not official tech created by Apple or Google, instead being the creation of one particularly talented developer by the name of Grishka who has since shared the home-brewed app on GitHub. While the lack of an official seal of approval may put some off, it’s something we use very often and have had no issues with it until this point.

If you’re happy to install unofficial software from GitHub, here’s how to use Nearby Share on your Mac to wirelessly receive content from an Android smartphone.

What you’ll need:

A Mac with Wi-Fi functionality

An active Internet connection

An Android smartphone (for sharing content)

NearDrop app

The Short Version

Head to GitHub. Download the NearDrop app. Install NearDrop on your Mac. Turn on Wi-Fi on your Mac. Activate Nearby Share on your Android to send files.