 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Nearby Share on Android

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’re looking to quickly share a file with another Android user, then this guide will show you how to do that in a few easy steps.

If you’re an Android user who has spied the use of Apple AirDrop with pangs of jealousy then fear not – there is actually a similar feature available on your smartphone too, and it’s not tricky to get used to. Here’s how you can use it to share files to another Android device that’s near to you.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Tap on the Share button
  • Select More on the pop-up Android Share menu
  • Tap on Nearby Share
  • Choose Turn On
  • Tap on the smartphone you wish to share to

  1. Step
    1

    Tap on the Share button

    To start with, tap the Share button for the content that you wish to share with someone else. This has a symbol of three dots connected with lines.

  2. Step
    2

    Select More on the pop-up Android Share menu

    When the Share menu pops up, you might see the option for Nearby Share if you’ve used it recently (as you can see below), but otherwise you’ll have to tap on the More option, which has three dots in a horizontal line.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on Nearby Share

    On this menu, tap on Nearby Share, which appears in a text bubble above the icons of other apps you could share the content on.

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Turn On

    When the menu asks if you want to turn on the Nearby Share function, tap Turn On at the bottom of the display.

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on the smartphone you wish to share to

    Now your smartphone will search for local Android phones that you can share the content to. Once the phone you’d like to share to appears on the menu, simply tap on it to share the content.

FAQs

Can Android phones use AirDrop?

No, only Apple iPhones have the AirDrop function. Nearby Share is the closest Android equivalent to this feature.

Is Nearby Share secure?

The purpose of this feature is to share content with a nearby user without having to exchange contact information, which is potentially more secure. However, you can apply further privacy setting by going on your phone’s Settings app, tapping Advanced Features, then Quick Share.

You might like…

What is Google Fast Pair?

What is Google Fast Pair?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
What is Wear OS?

What is Wear OS?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to delete apps on Android

How to delete apps on Android

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to screen record on Samsung

How to screen record on Samsung

Jon Mundy 3 months ago

You might like…

What is Google Fast Pair?

What is Google Fast Pair?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
What is Wear OS?

What is Wear OS?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to delete apps on Android

How to delete apps on Android

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to screen record on Samsung

How to screen record on Samsung

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.