How to unlock an Apple Watch

Here is the simplest way to unlock your Apple Watch, including how to use your iPhone to unlock your wearable device.

Keeping your devices under lock and key can feel stressful, however, it is usually best that you ensure all your devices are safe so your personal information can stay private.

We’re going to be showing you how you can unlock your Apple Watch via your iPhone, meaning that whenever you unlock your iPhone your Watch will also unlock, provided that you are wearing it.

Keep reading to find out the best way to unlock your Apple Watch in just a few simple steps.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Find the Watch app on your iPhone
  • Scroll down to Passcode
  • Click Passcode
  • Tick the Unlock with iPhone box
  • Enter your password on your Apple Watch

  1. Step
    1

    Find the Watch app on your iPhone

    Locate the Watch app on your iPhone and open it. The Watch app on my iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to Passcode

    When in the Watch app, you will need to scroll down to the tab that says Passcode.
    Inside the Watch app on my iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Click Passcode

    Once you have found the tab marked Passcode, tap on it. It is a pinkish-red colour and has a lock as the logo.Click on Passcode to get to the next step

  4. Step
    4

    Tick the Unlock with iPhone box

    Out of the several options on screen, find the box that says Unlock with iPhone. You will want to tick that so it is now green.Click the box that says Unlock with iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Enter your password on your Apple Watch

    A screen will come up that asks you to enter your password on your Apple Watch. If for any reason you enter the wrong password into your Watch, simply repeat step three and try again. Follow the instructions on screen

FAQs

Can I turn off the open with iPhone feature?

Yes you can, you just need to untick the box to disable the feature.

Do I need a passcode on my Apple Watch?

No, you do not need to have a passcode on your Apple Watch, however, we recommend using one as it helps keep any sensitive information on your Watch private and it means that only you can access it.

