How to unlock an Apple Watch

Here is the simplest way to unlock your Apple Watch, including how to use your iPhone to unlock your wearable device.

Keeping your devices under lock and key can feel stressful, however, it is usually best that you ensure all your devices are safe so your personal information can stay private.

We’re going to be showing you how you can unlock your Apple Watch via your iPhone, meaning that whenever you unlock your iPhone your Watch will also unlock, provided that you are wearing it.

Keep reading to find out the best way to unlock your Apple Watch in just a few simple steps.

What we used

The Short Version

Find the Watch app on your iPhone

Scroll down to Passcode

Click Passcode

Tick the Unlock with iPhone box

Enter your password on your Apple Watch

Step

1 Find the Watch app on your iPhone Locate the Watch app on your iPhone and open it. Step

2 Scroll down to Passcode When in the Watch app, you will need to scroll down to the tab that says Passcode.

Step

3 Click Passcode Once you have found the tab marked Passcode, tap on it. It is a pinkish-red colour and has a lock as the logo. Step

4 Tick the Unlock with iPhone box Out of the several options on screen, find the box that says Unlock with iPhone. You will want to tick that so it is now green. Step

5 Enter your password on your Apple Watch A screen will come up that asks you to enter your password on your Apple Watch. If for any reason you enter the wrong password into your Watch, simply repeat step three and try again.