How to turn off macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro

When Apple introduced the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max it added a macro mode in the camera app for the first time.

This new mode used the upgraded ultra-wide angle camera to allow you to pull out more detail from a close-up shot, however when the phone was first released there was no way to manually exit the mode, meaning it would kick into gear whenever you got close to a subject.

Thankfully, an update to iOS gave users a little more control over when macro mode kicks in, and while you can’t disable it completely, this guide will show you how to turn it off when you really don’t want it.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Unlock your phone and open Settings

Scroll down to Camera

Scroll to the bottom and tick ‘Macro Control’

Head back into the Camera app