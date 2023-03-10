How to shoot in RAW on the Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is certainly capable, be it the £849 Galaxy S23 and its 50MP rear camera or the boosted 200MP camera of the top-end £1,249 Galaxy S23 Ultra – but did you know you could push the quality of images even further by shooting in RAW?

The RAW image file format is the go-to for professional photographers as, unlike standard JPEG images, the RAW format essentially captures and saves all the uncompressed image data ready for editing later on. This means that RAW images tend to capture more detail, particularly in the darkest and brightest areas, that can be brought out in software like Photoshop.

There is a downside, however, with RAW image files taking up much more space than JPEG counterparts, and you’ll have to export to a more widely supported image format if you want to share the edited image on social media.

Still, if you want to capture the very best images possible with your Samsung Galaxy S23, here’s how to shoot in RAW using Samsung’s pro-level Expert RAW app.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S23 (or any other recent Samsung phone)

The Short Version

Open the Camera app on your Samsung Galaxy S23. Swipe along the shooting modes and select More. Download/Open Expert RAW. Tap the Settings cog. Tap ‘Save pictures in’ and tap RAW format. Take RAW photos in the Expert RAW app.