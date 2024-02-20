How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an absolute beast of a smartphone headed by a whopping 200MP primary camera – the catch is that, by default, it’ll capture pixel-binned 12MP images instead.

But what if you want to capture a full-resolution 200MP image? You might want to get it blown up and printed as a poster, or you might need a high-res image for cropping and editing at a later date. Whatever the reason, the good news is that it’s entirely possible – you just need to adjust your camera settings.

That’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; having used practically every Samsung smartphone around, it’s safe to say we’re Galaxy experts. Here, we talk you through the process of how to shoot 200MP images on the Galaxy S24 Ultra step-by-step.

What you’ll need:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Short Version

Open the Camera app. Tap 12MP in the toolbar. Tap 200MP. Take your 200MP shot!