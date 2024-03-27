How to check if Tiktok is down

There are few things more annoying than settling down to absentmindedly scroll through your For You page only to find that TikTok is down.

Whether you’re hoping to watch videos or upload your own, here’s how to spot an outage, as well as how to troubleshoot the problem on your end if you seem to be the only one experiencing TikTok troubles.

What you’ll need

A smartphone or tablet with the TikTok app installed

The Short Version

Restart the TikTok app Check your internet connection Clear the TikTok app cache Check Downdetector