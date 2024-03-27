How to check if Tiktok is down
There are few things more annoying than settling down to absentmindedly scroll through your For You page only to find that TikTok is down.
Whether you’re hoping to watch videos or upload your own, here’s how to spot an outage, as well as how to troubleshoot the problem on your end if you seem to be the only one experiencing TikTok troubles.
What you’ll need
- A smartphone or tablet with the TikTok app installed
The Short Version
- Restart the TikTok app
- Check your internet connection
- Clear the TikTok app cache
- Check Downdetector
How to check if Tiktok is down
Step
1
Restart the TikTok app
If TikTok doesn’t appear to be working, the first step is to try restarting the app. TikTok also recommends restarting your device while you’re at it.
Step
2
Check your internet connection
Make sure your device is connected to the internet. This might involve switching from Wi-Fi to data or checking other apps to see if they’re working as usual.
Step
3
Clear the TikTok app cache
TikTok also recommends clearing your app cache. To do this, simply open TikTok, tap Profile, tap the three-line icon, select Settings And Privacy, tap Free Up Space, and hit Clear next to your Cache.
Step
4
Check Downdetector
If none of the above seems to fix the issue, check Downdetector or a similar website. These sites use user feedback to track whether an app or service is experiencing an outage. If other people are experiencing the same problem as you, Downdetector will tell you.
Troubleshooting
If TikTok still isn’t working and everything seems okay on Downdetector, try updating your app to ensure you have the latest version of TikTok.
You can report problems to TikTok directly by opening the app, tapping Profile, tapping the three-line icon, selecting Settings And Privacy and tapping Report A Problem. Then choose a topic and follow the steps to report or resolve the issue.