Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check if Tiktok is down

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

There are few things more annoying than settling down to absentmindedly scroll through your For You page only to find that TikTok is down.

Whether you’re hoping to watch videos or upload your own, here’s how to spot an outage, as well as how to troubleshoot the problem on your end if you seem to be the only one experiencing TikTok troubles.

What you’ll need 

  • A smartphone or tablet with the TikTok app installed

The Short Version

  1. Restart the TikTok app
  2. Check your internet connection
  3. Clear the TikTok app cache
  4. Check Downdetector

How to check if Tiktok is down

  1. Step
    1

    Restart the TikTok app

    If TikTok doesn’t appear to be working, the first step is to try restarting the app. TikTok also recommends restarting your device while you’re at it. How to check if Tiktok is down

  2. Step
    2

    Check your internet connection

    Make sure your device is connected to the internet. This might involve switching from Wi-Fi to data or checking other apps to see if they’re working as usual. How to check if Tiktok is down

  3. Step
    3

    Clear the TikTok app cache

    TikTok also recommends clearing your app cache. To do this, simply open TikTok, tap Profile, tap the three-line icon, select Settings And Privacy, tap Free Up Space, and hit Clear next to your Cache. How to check if Tiktok is down

  4. Step
    4

    Check Downdetector

    If none of the above seems to fix the issue, check Downdetector or a similar website. These sites use user feedback to track whether an app or service is experiencing an outage. If other people are experiencing the same problem as you, Downdetector will tell you. How to check if Tiktok is down

Troubleshooting

What else can I do if TikTok is down?

If TikTok still isn’t working and everything seems okay on Downdetector, try updating your app to ensure you have the latest version of TikTok.

How to report outages

You can report problems to TikTok directly by opening the app, tapping Profile, tapping the three-line icon, selecting Settings And Privacy and tapping Report A Problem. Then choose a topic and follow the steps to report or resolve the issue.

You might like…

How to share your location in Google Maps

How to share your location in Google Maps

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to use Vanish Mode on Instagram

How to use Vanish Mode on Instagram

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to set screen timeout on iPhone

How to set screen timeout on iPhone

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

How to use NameDrop on iPhone in iOS 17

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words