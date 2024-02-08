How to set screen timeout on iPhone

The iPhone’s auto-locking display is great for ensuring your phone is password-protected when you forget to lock it manually. It’s also ideal for preserving the device’s battery life.

The feature works by detecting when your eyes are on the screen and locking the display after a set amount of time when your attention remains diverted.

However, there are times when you might want the display to stay on for longer. This includes when you’re navigating an area with Maps or writing down information displayed on your phone, such as an address.

Thankfully, you can easily adjust the amount of time it takes your iPhone to automatically dim and lock.

Keep reading to learn how to set up screen timeout on your iPhone.

What you’ll need

An iPhone

The Short Version

Open your Settings Tap Display & Brightness Select Auto-Lock Choose a length of time