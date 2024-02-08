Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set screen timeout on iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The iPhone’s auto-locking display is great for ensuring your phone is password-protected when you forget to lock it manually. It’s also ideal for preserving the device’s battery life.

The feature works by detecting when your eyes are on the screen and locking the display after a set amount of time when your attention remains diverted.

However, there are times when you might want the display to stay on for longer. This includes when you’re navigating an area with Maps or writing down information displayed on your phone, such as an address.

Thankfully, you can easily adjust the amount of time it takes your iPhone to automatically dim and lock.

Keep reading to learn how to set up screen timeout on your iPhone.

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Settings
  2. Tap Display & Brightness
  3. Select Auto-Lock
  4. Choose a length of time

How to set screen timeout on iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Settings

    We’ll be using iOS 17 for this guide but the same steps should apply on older versions of iOS. How to set screen timeout on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Display & Brightness

    This will take you to your display settings. How to set screen timeout on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Select Auto-Lock

    You can see your current settings here. How to set screen timeout on iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Choose a length of time

    You can choose between 30 seconds, one minute, two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, five minutes and Never. Never means your phone will remain unlocked until you manually lock it. How to set screen timeout on iPhone

Troubleshooting

How to keep your lock screen visible when your phone is locked

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 14 Pro, you can see a dimmed version of your lock screen at all times with the Always-On display setting. This includes notifications, the date and time and widgets.

How to turn on the Always-On display

To switch on the Always-On display, go to your Settings, tap Display & Brightness and toggle Always-On display on.

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

