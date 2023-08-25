Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set Google Docs to offline mode

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

As great as it would be to have internet everywhere you go, there are always going to be those places where you won’t be able to find Wi-Fi.

Whether you’re hopping on a long-haul flight, visiting a remote area or struggling with a spotty internet connection, there’s no reason you can’t access and edit your Google Docs wherever you are.

Keep reading to learn how to set your Google Docs to offline mode.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Google account

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your Google Drive
  2. Click the gear icon
  3. Click Settings
  4. Check the box in the Offline section

How to set Google Docs to offline mode

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Google Drive

    It doesn’t matter which page you’re on. How to set Google Docs to offline mode

  2. Step
    2

    Click the gear icon

    You can find this icon in the top right corner of the screen. How to set Google Docs to offline mode

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings

    This will take you to your Google Drive settings, including settings for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. How to set Google Docs to offline mode

  4. Step
    4

    Check the box in the Offline section

    If you haven’t already, you’ll be directed to the Chrome Web Store to install the Google Docs Offline extension. Now, your Google Docs, Sheets and Slide should be accessible offline. How to set Google Docs to offline mode

Troubleshooting

How to make specific Google Docs available offline

To make a specific document available offline, open your Google Doc, click File and select Make Available Offline.

When you shouldn’t set your Google Docs to offline

Google doesn’t recommend setting your Google Docs, Sheets and Slides to be accessible offline when using public or shared computers.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

