How to set Google Docs to offline mode

As great as it would be to have internet everywhere you go, there are always going to be those places where you won’t be able to find Wi-Fi.

Whether you’re hopping on a long-haul flight, visiting a remote area or struggling with a spotty internet connection, there’s no reason you can’t access and edit your Google Docs wherever you are.

Keep reading to learn how to set your Google Docs to offline mode.

What you’ll need:

A Google account

The Short Version

Go to your Google Drive Click the gear icon Click Settings Check the box in the Offline section