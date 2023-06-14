How to see loved songs on Apple Music

If you recently signed up for Apple Music, you might be wondering where you can find all the tracks you’ve loved by hitting the heart icon. However, finding these songs isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Unlike Spotify, which has a “Liked Songs” section in its app, Apple Music doesn’t create a playlist for your loved songs. This is because the Love button on Apple Music is actually designed purely to give the streaming service insight into your music taste so that it knows it’s recommending the right songs, artists and genres.

That doesn’t mean you can’t make a playlist with your loved songs with the help of Apple’s Smart Playlist feature, however. All you need to do this is an Apple Mac or MacBook and an Apple Music subscription (for whatever reason, Apple has yet to launch this feature on its mobile app, meaning you won’t be able to do this on your iPhone).

Scroll down to learn how to create an Apple Music playlist that will automatically update every time you hit love on a song.

What you’ll need:

A MacOS device

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Open Apple Music on a Mac or MacBook Click File Choose New Select Smart Playlist Click the Artist box and choose Love Select the third box and choose Loved Hit OK and name your playlist