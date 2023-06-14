Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to see loved songs on Apple Music

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you recently signed up for Apple Music, you might be wondering where you can find all the tracks you’ve loved by hitting the heart icon. However, finding these songs isn’t as straightforward as it seems. 

Unlike Spotify, which has a “Liked Songs” section in its app, Apple Music doesn’t create a playlist for your loved songs. This is because the Love button on Apple Music is actually designed purely to give the streaming service insight into your music taste so that it knows it’s recommending the right songs, artists and genres. 

That doesn’t mean you can’t make a playlist with your loved songs with the help of Apple’s Smart Playlist feature, however. All you need to do this is an Apple Mac or MacBook and an Apple Music subscription (for whatever reason, Apple has yet to launch this feature on its mobile app, meaning you won’t be able to do this on your iPhone). 

Scroll down to learn how to create an Apple Music playlist that will automatically update every time you hit love on a song. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A MacOS device
  • An Apple Music subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Apple Music on a Mac or MacBook 
  2. Click File 
  3. Choose New 
  4. Select Smart Playlist 
  5. Click the Artist box and choose Love 
  6. Select the third box and choose Loved 
  7. Hit OK and name your playlist 

How to see loved songs on Apple Music

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Apple Music app

    You’ll need to sign in on a Mac or MacBook to create a Smart Playlist. How to see loved songs on Apple Music

  2. Step
    2

    Click File

    This is in the menu bar at the top of the screen. How to see loved songs on Apple Music

  3. Step
    3

    Choose New

    You can find this in the menu that appears when you click File. How to see loved songs on Apple Music

  4. Step
    4

    Select Smart Playlist

    This is a type of playlist that automatically organises songs into playlists based on the specific criteria you supply. How to see loved songs on Apple Music

  5. Step
    5

    Click the box that says Artist and change it to Love

    You should find this option in the dropdown menu. How to see loved songs on Apple Music

  6. Step
    6

    Select the third box and choose Loved

    Make sure the Live Updating box is checked. How to see loved songs on Apple Music

  7. Step
    7

    Hit OK

    Then just name your playlist.How to see loved songs on Apple Music

Troubleshooting

Can you make a Smart Playlist on the Apple Music iOS app?

No, Apple has not made this feature available on the iOS app yet. That means you’ll need a Mac or MacBook to create a Smart Playlist. However, you will be able to access the playlist on your phone once it has been created.

The Smart Playlist isn’t updating

If your Smart Playlist isn’t gaining new songs when you love them, go back into the playlist’s settings and make sure the Live Updating box has been checked.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

