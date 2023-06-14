How to see loved songs on Apple Music
If you recently signed up for Apple Music, you might be wondering where you can find all the tracks you’ve loved by hitting the heart icon. However, finding these songs isn’t as straightforward as it seems.
Unlike Spotify, which has a “Liked Songs” section in its app, Apple Music doesn’t create a playlist for your loved songs. This is because the Love button on Apple Music is actually designed purely to give the streaming service insight into your music taste so that it knows it’s recommending the right songs, artists and genres.
That doesn’t mean you can’t make a playlist with your loved songs with the help of Apple’s Smart Playlist feature, however. All you need to do this is an Apple Mac or MacBook and an Apple Music subscription (for whatever reason, Apple has yet to launch this feature on its mobile app, meaning you won’t be able to do this on your iPhone).
Scroll down to learn how to create an Apple Music playlist that will automatically update every time you hit love on a song.
What you’ll need:
- A MacOS device
- An Apple Music subscription
The Short Version
- Open Apple Music on a Mac or MacBook
- Click File
- Choose New
- Select Smart Playlist
- Click the Artist box and choose Love
- Select the third box and choose Loved
- Hit OK and name your playlist
How to see loved songs on Apple Music
Step
1
Open the Apple Music app
You’ll need to sign in on a Mac or MacBook to create a Smart Playlist.
Step
2
Click File
This is in the menu bar at the top of the screen.
Step
3
Choose New
You can find this in the menu that appears when you click File.
Step
4
Select Smart Playlist
This is a type of playlist that automatically organises songs into playlists based on the specific criteria you supply.
Step
5
Click the box that says Artist and change it to Love
You should find this option in the dropdown menu.
Step
6
Select the third box and choose Loved
Make sure the Live Updating box is checked.
Step
7
Hit OK
Then just name your playlist.
Troubleshooting
No, Apple has not made this feature available on the iOS app yet. That means you’ll need a Mac or MacBook to create a Smart Playlist. However, you will be able to access the playlist on your phone once it has been created.
If your Smart Playlist isn’t gaining new songs when you love them, go back into the playlist’s settings and make sure the Live Updating box has been checked.