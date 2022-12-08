How to change the font size and shape on a Kindle

If you’re not happy with the default font and text size on your Kindle, here’s our step-by-step guide on how you can change it to suit your needs.

The Kindle series of e-readers are some of the most popular home devices on the market, offering up paid services like Audible and Kindle Unlimited so users can access even more books and audiobooks.

Beyond the selection of ebooks, did you know that you can actually adjust both the font type and font size on your Kindle? There are multiple fonts to choose from and a wide range of sizes too, so you can curate the best reading experience to blast through your TBR (to be read) list in no time.

Read on to find out the easiest way to adjust the font size and font type on your Kindle.

What you’ll need:

All Kindles have this feature but we used the Kindle (2022)

The Short Version

Choose a book from the Library

Tap the top of the screen

Tap the ‘Aa’ button

Select ‘Font’

Tap on ‘Font Family’

Choose your preferred font

Tap your preferred size

Step

1 Choose a book from the Library Turn on your Kindle and select a book from the selection. Step

2 Tap the top of the screen Gently tap the top of the screen to bring up a small menu. Step

3 Tap the ‘Aa’ button From the options given, hit the Aa button at the top of the screen. It is the first option on the left. Step

4 Select ‘Font’ From the top menu, select the button called Font to continue. It is second in from the left. Step

5 Tap on ‘Font Family’ The Font menu is where you can adjust the font type and the size of the font. To adjust the type of font you want to use, tap on the top option called ‘Font Family’. Step

6 Choose your preferred font You will be presented with several different fonts to choose from. Pick your preferred font from this menu. Step

7 Tap your preferred size Once you are back on the Font menu, you will be able to adjust the size of your font at the bottom of the menu. Adjust the font size as you please. Both the font size and font type can be adjusted and toggled as much as you want, so feel free to go back into these settings and change the settings for the best reading experience.