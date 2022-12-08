 large image

How to change the font size and shape on a Kindle

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re not happy with the default font and text size on your Kindle, here’s our step-by-step guide on how you can change it to suit your needs.

The Kindle series of e-readers are some of the most popular home devices on the market, offering up paid services like Audible and Kindle Unlimited so users can access even more books and audiobooks. 

Beyond the selection of ebooks, did you know that you can actually adjust both the font type and font size on your Kindle? There are multiple fonts to choose from and a wide range of sizes too, so you can curate the best reading experience to blast through your TBR (to be read) list in no time. 

Read on to find out the easiest way to adjust the font size and font type on your Kindle. 

What you’ll need: 

All Kindles have this feature but we used the Kindle (2022)

The Short Version 

  • Choose a book from the Library
  • Tap the top of the screen
  • Tap the ‘Aa’ button
  • Select ‘Font’
  • Tap on ‘Font Family’
  • Choose your preferred font
  • Tap your preferred size

  1. Step
    1

    Choose a book from the Library

    Turn on your Kindle and select a book from the selection. Library page on Kindle

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the top of the screen

    Gently tap the top of the screen to bring up a small menu. A section from the book IT on Kindle

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the ‘Aa’ button

    From the options given, hit the Aa button at the top of the screen. It is the first option on the left.Top menu on Kindle

  4. Step
    4

    Select ‘Font’

    From the top menu, select the button called Font to continue. It is second in from the left. Themes menu on Kindle

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on ‘Font Family’

    The Font menu is where you can adjust the font type and the size of the font. To adjust the type of font you want to use, tap on the top option called ‘Font Family’.Font section on Kindle

  6. Step
    6

    Choose your preferred font

    You will be presented with several different fonts to choose from. Pick your preferred font from this menu. Types of font to use on Kindle

  7. Step
    7

    Tap your preferred size

    Once you are back on the Font menu, you will be able to adjust the size of your font at the bottom of the menu. Adjust the font size as you please. Both the font size and font type can be adjusted and toggled as much as you want, so feel free to go back into these settings and change the settings for the best reading experience. Types of font size on Kindle

Troubleshooting

Are there any dyslexic-friendly fonts on the Kindle?

Yes, Amazon updated its software so that all Kindles include the font option called OpenDyslexic. This font aims to mitigate some of the common reading errors caused by dyslexia by making the bottom of the font “heavier” than the top to make individual letters more distinguished.

Which Kindle models have the option to adjust the font size and font type?

All Kindles come with the option to adjust the font size and the type of font you want to use.

How many fonts are supported on Kindle?

There are a wide variety of fonts that you can pick from on a Kindle, including Baskerville, Bookerly, Amazon Ember, Caecilia, Caecilia Condensed, Futura, Helvetica, Palantino and OpenDyslexic.

